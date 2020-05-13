With the season ending so abruptly, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has granted spring sports athletes another year of eligibility, which bodes well for the Lady Eagles.

Despite the season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, College of the Siskiyous head softball coach Jon Cox is focusing on the positives.

The Lady Eagles were turning a corner this season and were on a five-game win streak, as they opened the Golden Valley Conference with two home wins against Shasta College on March 11 before the season was called off, a short time later.

With the season ending so abruptly, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has granted spring sports athletes another year of eligibility, which bodes well for the Lady Eagles.

“I’m so glad our girls get a year back,” Cox said. “A lot of our girls are currently in the decision-making process deciding if they will come back.”

He believes the majority of the sophomore members will return for next season. This includes his daughter, Yreka High School graduate Ashley Cox, who was named an All-State academic pick along with freshman, Alleggra Poetter this season.

Cox finished the shortened season with a .566 batting average with 31 RBI’s, and three home runs.

Other standouts for the Lady Eagles during the shortened season included Dunsmuir High grad Breanna Saltzgaver, who had a .345 batting average with 17 RBI’s, seven doubles, and a home run, and sisters Dani and Lainey Nevis. Dani finished with a .409 batting average.

Pitcher Jolene Rhoades, a Mount Shasta High grad, had four wins for the season, along with 31 strikeouts.

“I believe that we should return most of our nucleolus, which is a good thing for us,” Jon Cox said. “I think we’re going to be really deep next season.”

He added the the squad hopes to add another three to four recruits, and firmly believes the team is in a great position to have a very strong season when they return to play next year.

And, Molly Schaefer, who did not play this past season due to injury, is expected to return next year fully recovered.

While it was certainly tough for him and his team to end a promising season so abruptly, what the future holds for the team is something positive to look forward to, Cox said.

He said he has had meetings online with his team and has checked in with them and see how they are doing “during this tough time.”