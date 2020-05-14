COS head coach Kyle Heath said that James Hughes had a team-first attitude and was a relentless and hard-nosed player on defense.

College of the Siskiyous men’s basketball defensive specialist James Hughes is moving on to a four-year program.

He recently signed with an NCAA Division 3 school, the University of Massachusetts Boston.

The 6-foot 6-inch sophomore center from Melbourne, Australia played for two years at COS. He started 15 games for the Eagles this past season, after playing sparingly as a freshman.

While his numbers did not jump off the stat sheet, as he averaged a little more than 2.2 points and 1.3 rebound average per contest, Hughes brought a number of valuable attributes to the table.

COS head coach Kyle Heath said that Hughes had a team-first attitude and was a relentless and hard-nosed player on defense.

“He brought toughness to our defense and was able to step out and shoot the three, and acted very professional,” Heath said.

This included going a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range in a 65-56 win at Skyline College in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 14.

“He did what was asked of him, always put the team first, and came ready to go in practice every day,” Heath said.

The UMass Boston Beacons basketball team finished this past season 16-11 overall and went 9-7 in conference play.

Heath said that Hughes was a player and a person that was an asset to the Eagles men’s basketball program.

“I was happy to have James in our program these past couple years,” Heath said. “He is the type of young man all coaches love. He competes hard daily, was a team-first guy and probably, most importantly, took his schoolwork seriously.”

Hughes excelled in the classroom and currently holds a 3.62 overall GPA at COS, including a 4.0 GPA this past fall.

“He will be getting a top-notch education and with his degree from UMass Boston he probably will be able to get any job he wants,” Heath said.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Hughes is currently back home in Australia.

Heath is proud of Hughes for all he has accomplished and is looking forward to seeing where life takes him.

“I have no doubt James is going to be a very successful person and am just happy to play a small part in his story,” Heath said. “I wish him nothing but success. I’m very happy he was a part of my hoops family and always will be.”