Steve Pyles, who has been the assistant track and field coach at COS since 2017 will take over for Katie Woodward, who was the head XC coach for the past two years.

Woodward, who was also the head track and field coach for the Eagles announced last week she has resigned from both positions to spend more time with her young family. She is married and has two boys, four-year-old Mac, and Axton, who turns one in June.

A familiar face will take over as head cross country coach at College of the Siskiyous.

COS athletic director Charlie Roche said that Pyles will remain the assistant track and field coach and a search is underway for a new head track and field coach at COS

"Steve will be a valuable part of our athletic program and we are excited about him being the head cross country coach," he said.

"I'm really excited about this team this upcoming season," Pyles said. "Running is something I love and have been passionate about doing since I was 18 years old."

Pyles said that he will miss working with Woodward, but understands the need for her to spend more time with her family. They also worked together when both were coaches with the Yreka High School track and field team.

Woodward, a Yreka High graduate who competed in track as a thrower at Fresno State, said she is "extremely sad" about leaving her coaching positions at COS, but said it was the right decision to make.

"I don't think I will ever regret making my family the priority," Woodward said. "I cried every day for a week as I submitted my resignation and told my athletes."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Mid-March and the track and field season was called off, Woodward was able to spend more time with her family. She said this time at home "gave me time to really focus on my sons. It made me think about what is important. Although I absolutely love my athletes, my sons, husband, and mom have had to make many sacrifices for me to coach."

She said that traveling each weekend during the XC and track seasons was "extremely taxing" on her husband and mom, who assists in child care. While she had already resigned as a teacher, she took on more coaching responsibilities and was spending less time with her sons, she said.

"I hope someday to have the opportunity to coach again, but for the next few years, before my boys start school, I need to be the one to make the sacrifices," Woodward said. "I'm just thankful to have had the opportunity to work with such amazing athletes and build the relationships I hope will last a lifetime. I'm also thankful that I have the opportunity to stay home with my boys; every moment is so precious."

Pyles, who lives in Lake Shastina, previously was an assistant track coach at Yreka High School from 1991 to 2018, including being named 2014 CIF Northern Section Coach of the Year, and was well known for coaching pole vaulters. In his time at YHS he coached seven Northern Section pole vault champions and two-section record holders. At COS, he coached three All-Americans in the long jump, high jump and decathlon.

He worked for the Yreka Union High School District as a teacher for 27 years before retiring in 2018. He taught at both at Yreka High School and the community day school.

Pyles is an avid trail runner and has competed in numerous running events, including half-marathons.

Steve worked with the pole vaulters and long jumpers in track at COS, and was working with the distance runners for the first time this year.

Pyles goal with XC at COS is to continue the positive progress Woodward has made with the program, such as having runners quality for State and to recruit runners to help the squad continue to be a competitive team. He said it helps that Siskiyou County has beautiful scenery and wonderful trails that will continue to attract runners to compete at COS.

One thing he plans to start doing is to bring runners up to different trails to train and practice during the season. Pyles added the Bear Trail on the COS campus is a top-notch trail as well.

Pyles said the men's team has a number of starters returning and is hopeful of getting some good recruits for the women's squad.

"I like our team and believe we have the ability to do well this year," he said. "I'm ready, excited, and pumped to start coaching the team." It's going to be fun."

For the women's team, Miranda Linker will be back this fall. Pyles said that she is also helping him recruit more women runners, He added that on the men's XC side, returners include Yreka High grads Greyson Morrison and Colby Contreras, and Logan van Sickle. Recruits expected to join the team, Pyles said, include Orion Alley from Mount Shasta, and Elijah Higelin from Yreka High.

Woodward said she is pleased Pyles will take over for her as head XC coach at COS. They also worked together as coaches at YHS.

"Steve is an amazing coach and, more importantly, an incredible person. I'm thankful to be able to leave the program in such capable hands," she said. "The past two years we have spent a great deal of time and energy building the culture of a "track family," and I know Steve will continue that work. He cares much more about the athletes as people than he does about just their marks."