VICTORVILLE — Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II will list the male and female athletes of the year during the Daily Press annual Best of Preps awards ceremony.

Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year in Super Bowl LIV, will be joined by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and other big-name athletes for the virtual event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Press shifted Best of Preps from a physical event to a star-studded online show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. June 18.

Belichick, who has led the Patriots for 20 years and won six of the team’s nine Super Bowl appearances in that time, will present the Coach of the Year award for the 2019-20 high school sports season.

“I’m happy the Daily Press will continue with honoring our athletes, including the many who had their senior seasons cut short to the pandemic,” sports reporter Jose Quintero said. “I’m equally excited knowing that athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry will announce the names of some of our top athletes. I can’t wait to see the excited look on Bill Belichick’s face when he announces our Coach of the Year.”

The show, which will be available on YouTube and at www.VVDailyPress.com/preps, will feature eight professional athletes, as well as TV sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele as co-hosts. The broadcast will maintain the tradition of honoring student athletes for their hard work and dedication in their respective sports during the past school year.

The ceremony is made possible thanks to the continued support of Desert Valley Medical Group and Victor Valley College.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, will announce the boys and girls basketball boys and girls athletes of the year. He joins an impressive list that includes New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as the football award presenter; seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams, as the girls tennis award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, originally scheduled to be the physical event’s guest speaker, as the volleyball award presenter.

Here is a list of the award nominees.

Male Athlete of the Year — Gabriel Carranza (Victor Valley), Parker Chaffee (Serrano) and Devin Gandy (Silverado).

Female Athlete of the Year — Tiani Goeson (Serrano), Melody Landphear (Oak Hills) and Athena Willden (Oak Hills).

Football Athlete of the Year — Marshawn Buchanan (Adelanto), Parker Chaffee (Serrano) and Devin Gandy (Silverado).

Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year — Ian Crocker (Serrano), Jeffrey Holliday (Barstow) and Thomas Long (Riverside Prep).

Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year — Serrano’s Maribel Aguilar, Tiani Goeson and Samantha Ulloa

Volleyball Athlete of the Year — Savana Byrd (Sultana), Ashley Gonzalez (Oak Hills) and Reiven Ili (Barstow).

Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year — Kelsie Howard (Serrano), Miri Kim (Serrano) and Kasandra Miranda (Victor Valley).

Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year — Kyler Harvey (Adelanto), Jonathan McCullough (Hesperia) and Tony Singleton (Hesperia).

Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year — Garyontan’e Bradley (Victor Valley), Sage Bridges (Oak Hills) and Aerin Wiggins (ACE).

Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year — Ethan Burkel (Oak Hills), Adrian Gallardo (Hesperia) and Jhared Willcot (Silverado).

Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year — Miranda Fragoso (Serrano), Melody Landphear (Oak Hills) and Kolo Suliafu (Oak Hills).

Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year — Gabriel Carranza (Victor Valley), Ryan Spangler (Sultana) and Jesse Vasquez (Excelsior).

Girls Wrestling Athlete of the Year — Katrina Cortez (Oak Hills), Joey Tully (Excelsior) and Athena Willden (Oak Hills).

Not all CIF-Southern Section-sanctioned sports will be included in the Players of the Year awards due to spring sports cancellations brought on by the pandemic. Instead, there will be a recognition of seniors who missed their final sports seasons as part of a national tribute video that will be included in the broadcast.

The public can also show support for seniors who missed their final games and celebrations by joining in the national movement with support messages on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag DontStopNow. One person nationally who uses #DontStopNow will win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

See details on the event website the night of the show for additional information.