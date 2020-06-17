Some of my students have been playing golf for a few years and just need to have a small flaw corrected in their swing. Some of my other students are absolute beginners and need to learn the basics.

Either way, it can be quite a challenge for the student and the teacher. I had a student sign up for lessons recently and this new golfer had no idea what a golf club was or how to use the darn thing. However, this new student did have some athletic ability in other sports, such as tennis and opera. You should hear this lady yell “Fore!”

After everyone on the practice range got back up on their feet, I complimented her on her knowledge of golf etiquette and her enthusiasm. Most people keep a safe distance from us now.

This young lady is an excellent tennis player and I am sure she will become just as proficient at golf, eventually. She has strength, flexibility, eye and hand coordination, concentration, and a keen sense of timing and tempo.

She also seems to enjoy smacking that golf ball as far as she can. She can, at times, hit her driver close to 200 years. I think she can throw it almost as far, nut not with accuracy. It will take some time to develop consistency with her ball-striking.

She can hit her six iron over 150 yards on a 100 yard par three. She is also learning how to repair divots in the fairway and repair ball marks on the greens. She also knows how to escape trouble when her ball ends up in a clump of trees.

She has recently learned how to pitch the ball onto the green. Most importantly, she is enjoying the activity and really is becoming a “golf nut.” She knows when to select an eight iron instead of a seven, when to take a half swing instead of a full swing, how to visualize a slight draw with a six iron and knock the ball right in the center of number twelve green.

We all become humble out on the golf course and this young lady has had a big slice of “humble pie” already, but has maintained a great attitude throughout.

Having an effortless swing requires hours of practice along with natural ability. Try to be patient my friends. Eventually, you will hit a golf shot that feels so sweet, you will never forget. Remember the best shot you ever hit and forget about the bad ones.

Rod Sims is the PGA Teaching Profesional at Mount Shasta Resort. He would love to hear from you. Rod can be reached at (209) 329-5634.