This week, the Siskiyous U19 squad recently added a game versus a team from Redding at home at Hibbard Field in Yreka. The contest is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 U19 baseball squad finished 1-3 at a tournament in Medford, Ore., this past week.

The lone victory for Siskiyous came during game 1 of a doubleheader versus Crater at U.S. Cellular Field, as the team earned a 13-2 victory.

Kekai Ferguson went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, while Royce Knoch went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Conner Caldwell finished 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Ian Allen was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Jaeden Fraley went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a run. JT Kennedy finished 1-for-1 with three runs.

Danny Heringer pitched all five innings for Siskiyous and finished with two strikeouts. Dalton Daws went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Jarrod Keen also finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.with two strikeouts, while giving up four hits.

In game two on Friday, Siskiyous was up 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth, when Eugene put up seven runs to take a 9-8 lead. Siskiyous scored a run the top of the seventh to tie the contest up at 9-9. Eugene responded with a run the bottom of the inning to earn the victory.

Knoch finished 4-for-4 with two runs two doubles and a stolen base. Fraley went 2-for- two runs and a stolen base. Zach Horvath finished 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs. Caldwell went 1-for-4 with two RBI’s and a run.

Allen pitched five innings for Siskiyous with seven strikeouts while giving up three hits.

On Thursday at Harry &David Field in Medford, Siskiyous struggled and lost 15-0 to South Medford.

Sunday, Siskiyous wrapped up tourney play at Harry@David Field with a 4-1 loss to the Timbers Elite squad.

Horvath finished 2-for-3 with two singles Ferguson went 1-for-3 with a run, while Blake Boyes had an RBI.

Last Tuesday at home in Yreka at Hibbard Field, Siskiyous dominated Tehama 12-1. Heringer finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Ferguson finished 2-for-4 with a run. Boyes went 1-for-4 with two RBI’s. Fraley went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Leif Graves went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Kennedy went 1-for-1 with an RBI.and a double. Zakk Gibbons three innings and had eight strikeouts while giving up a hit. Fraley pitched three innings and had four strikeouts while giving up a hot. Kohl Williams threw an inning for Siskiyous and had a strikeout while giving up zero hits.

Siskiyous is currently 2-6 for the year.