Former Weed High School pitcher Braxton Barnes has decided to transfer after a year from College of the Siskiyous.

He recently announced he plans to attend Cerro Coso College, a two-year school in Ridgecrest, Calif.

A key reason Braxton is transferring is due to Cerro Coso having “an amazing pitcher development program,” he said.

His hope is this will help him move on to a Division 1 program.

While Braxton, a six feet four-inch pitcher, said he had a good experience at COS, he liked the idea of moving somewhere different as he works on his goal of becoming a D1 pitcher.

“I like the development program and facilities they have and how I believe they can help me improve,” I’m excited to be joining the team.”

He added he likes the school, the great state of the art facilities at the School, especially with the baseball team as well as the warm and sunny weather in Ridgecrest, where the weather normally doesn’t get colder than 60 degrees.

“The baseball field has a great view of the city, especially at sunset,” he said.

Braxton thanked his coaches at WHS, including head coach Josh Oates for helping him improve as a pitcher and thanked COS head coach Nick Thielman and his staff for a positive experience at COS and helping in his development as well.

At Weed High School in 209, Barnes, who moved after his junior year from Eagle Pint High School in Central Point, Ore., had a good year with the Cougars He finished with four wins and 96 strikeouts and had a 1.32 ERA.

Barnes said he loved his time in Weed and feels a connection to the community and baseball program. He experienced gratitude for how well they tranted him and helped him become a better player.

“” They really believed in me and gave me an opportunity to go out and prove myself,” he said.

His season at COS was cut short due to the CVOID-19 , Barnes made appearances in five games and had one start.

“I enjoyed my time at COS,” he said. “He added he appreciated all the support he got from the team and the community.