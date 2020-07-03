The team played in three games. While the U17 squad lost all three contests, “It was a great experience for a weekend tournament for these young men,” head coach Russell Morena said.

The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 U17 squad, competed at a tournament on the coast in Arcata last Friday and Saturday.

Siskiyous opened the tournament against the Sutter U17 team Friday evening,

The squad was down in the sixth inning 3-0 when Trey Bennett of Yreka High smashed a home run to bring in a runner to make things 3-2. Siskiyous lost 6-2.

Bennett finished 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. He also pitched well on the mound for Siskiyous. Bennett went six innings and had seven strikeouts while giving up three hits and a run,

“It was a very well-pitched game by both teams,“ Morena said.

Saturday against Humboldt, Siskiyous fell 11-2 in five innings.

Darius Smith of Mount Shasta High went 1-for-3 with a double.

Siskiyous ended tourney play Saturday afternoon with a 14-11 loss to the Sutter U15 squad.

Highlights included Smith hitting a solo home run in the second. He finished 2-for-5 with a double and two runs.

Jaden Quiring of McCloud High went five innings and finished with four strikeouts..

Isaac Deppen of Etna High went 2-for-4 with a double. Daniel Torres of Mount Shasta came off the bench and smacked a double in the sixth inning to score a run.

Siskiyous is now 1-4 for the year. The U17 team is off this week.