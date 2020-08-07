Fishing reported fair at Buena Vista

COVID-19 UPDATES

Anglers can continue to expect restrictions at certain city, county, and state facilities as reported cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. If at all possible, anglers should call ahead to make sure waters are open.

Lake Piru was completely closed last week because of the uptick COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. For campers who had a reservation at the facility, the United Water Conservation District should have contacted you for rescheduling. You can also reschedule or cancel your reservation via e-mail by writing lakepirustaff@gmail.com.

Most waters remain open to fishing, parking, and boat launching but many places still have restrictions on hours and rules on social distancing and use of masks. Most recreational accommodations (campgrounds, motels, and restaurants) have also reopened for anglers who travel to Eastern Sierra, Colorado River, or other areas to fish.

With few other recreational activities available, open waters are mobbed with anglers and recreational users, and many facilities close to boat launching on weekends because maximum lake quotas are filled by early morning.

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The Quail Lake striper bite is staying as the top pick. Excellent catches of fish to eight pounds reported in recent day. The top action has been at the inlet on a variety of baits -- frozen shad, lug worms, blood worms, and the chicken liver-nightcrawler combo -- but the fish are showing all around the lake, including topwater when they boil at night and early in the mornings. The parking lot has been mobbed with anglers, but the fishing it hot. For an update on the action, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

2. The Kern River trout bite remains in the top picks even without a DFW plant this week. The trout bite has remained good thanks to weekly DFW plants for two months. Most of the fish are pan-sized and showing in sections 4 and 5 above Kernville, but there are lots of holdover fish throughout the 20-miles stretch above Kernville. The action has been best on salmon eggs, small spinners, and MiceTails bounced on the bottom. For an update on this action, check with Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657, Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351, or Gateway Market in Kernville at 760-376-2424.

3. The entire California Aqueduct in both the southern San Joaquin Valley and across the Antelope Valley has been a hot bet for both catfish and stripers, with a lot more cats than stripers in recent days of hot weather. Both species are showing on cut bait-nightcrawler combinations in the Antelope Valley stretch and Triple S dip bait in the San Joaquin, but anglers tossing topwater lures are getting the stripers early and late in the day. For an update on this action, check with Bob's Bait Bucket in Bakersfield at 661-833-8657 for the San Joaquin stretch, and Amaysing Fishing in Palmdale for the Antelope Valley at 661-429-5824.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: The action has become almost all catfish right now with a good night bite on fish to eight pounds with a lot of fish in the two to four-pound class. The cats are showing mostly on frozen shad, clams, other cut baits, and a variety of stink baits with Triple S the most popular. The crappie bite has slowed to nearly nothing, but a few are still showing from deep water off Rocky Point and Camp 9 on live minnows. Fair bite on largemouth bass with the fish still in deeper water during the day and moving up early and late. Best bite has been on plastics, jigs, spinnerbaits, topwater, and swim baits. Trout have slowed down with only a few fish showing in deep water for trollers or still fishermen. Carp fishing is also fair to good on any of the shallow flats on dough baits. The warning to avoid contact with algae blooms is ongoing. The warning was issued a month ago by the Kern County Public Health Department. Anglers and dog owners should exercise cautions to avoid contact or ingesting water in posted areas. Fishing is allowed, but anglers should take precautions. (Here is the direct link to the website explaining the problem and precautions: https://kernpublichealth.com/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae/). The lake surface elevation was 2,553.57 feet on Thursday this week, down 2.34 feet this week. The lake is at 23 percent capacity. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: Trout action continues pretty fair to good, but the only DFW plants this week were in Section 6 of the upper river in Tulare County. Sections 5 and 6 in both Kern and Tulare counties had been planted each week for the past two months until this week. Best action on Panther Martins, Blue Fox spinners, salmon eggs, and nightcrawlers. The Kernville stretch is the best, but trout are showing throughout the upper river. Fly-fishing action fair and improving on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, and there is some dry fly activity in the evening. In the lower river, there is pretty fair smallmouth bass action, and some catfish and carp are showing, but the flows are high enough to make fishing tougher in many areas. Flow in the upper river at Kernville was at 234 cfs on Thursday this week. In the lower river, the flow was 959 cfs. Both upper and lower river flows are nearly identical to last week. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The catfish bite has been the best bet with good action, especially at night or early and late in the day. The Triple S Bait has been best, but the cats are showing on a wide variety of cut baits and dough baits. Carp have also really turned on with good action on dough baits, especially Wussy Bait. Stripers only fair with bait and moss making lure fishing difficult. A few fish are showing on jerk baits or other artificial baits, but most of the action is on blood worms, lug worms, sand worms, and sardines. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: The carp bite is good on dough baits. Bluegill are also good on wax worms. A few catfish and bass are also showing for anglers fishing nightcrawlers.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp and bluegill bites are both good. The bluegill are best on wax worms or other small baits. Carp are best on dough baits. The bass action is fair to good on plastics, Flukes, and Brush Hawg-type lures early and late in the day. Some bass and catfish showing early and late in the day. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The bluegill bite is good on wax worms, red worms, or meal worms. Carp are good with fish to eight pounds on homemade dough baits, Triple S, or Wussy Bait. The bass are still fair early and late in the day. The bass are best on plastic worms and Brush Hawgs.

TRUXTUN LAKE: The bluegill action is good on wax worms, meal worms, or red worms, especially near lily pads. The carp bite is also good on dough baits, especially Wussy Bait, and a few more catfish are showing. The bass action is fair to good on plastics, Senko-type baits, and topwater, mostly early and late in the day.

MING LAKE: Continued good bluegill and carp action early and late in the day. The bluegill are showing on wax worms or meal worms, and while the carp are best on Wussy Bait or homemade dough baits. The bass action is fair to good early and late in the day on plastic worms, Senkos, Brush Hawgs, and live minnows. A few catfish are also being landed on cut baits or dough baits.

BRITE LAKE: Still a pretty fair trout bite, even though there has not been a reported trout plant since early June. Quite a few limits in the past week. The best action is along the rocks on PowerBait. Also a decent crappie bite on small fish, mostly on jigs tipped wth meal worms or Crappie Nibbles, with some float tube anglers reported hefty stringers. Also a few bass, bluegill, and catfish.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: Heat has made morning and evening the best times to fish, and the best action has been on small catfish, while the carp and bluegill bites are fair. The catfish have been best on dip baits or sardines, while the carp are showing on dough baits, especially Triple S. The bluegill are along most brushy, grassy shoreline and hitting meal worms and red worms. A few bass early in the morning on nightcrawlers or topwater fished near cover with some frog action in the tules. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com; Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com; or the park entrance gate at 661-763-1526.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: As the water continues to plummet, the fishing is slowing down. Overall, the cats are still fair on cut baits and blood worms. A few bass on topwater and reaction baits early and late in the day, and the bluegill are still fair on meal worms or red worms. Other species have slowed way down. The lake elevation was 600.74 feet on Thursday this week, down 4.76 feet from last week. The lake is now just 11 percent capacity. Information: Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Water level continues to plummet and fishing remains extremely difficult with only a few suspended largemouth bass showing on reaction baits early and jigging spoons or plastics in deep water. A few catfish continue to show, but the other bites are really slow. Very few bluegill, catfish, or crappie reported in recent days. The lake elevation was 605.93 feet on Thursday this week, down 9.51 feet from last week. The lake is now just 13 percent capacity. The lake level has fallen over 80 vertical feet in the past month. To reserve a rental boat, call the marina at 559-597-2526. Additional fishing information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Fair catfish action. Most of the cats are from 1 ' to 2 ' pounds, with some bigger. Plants are normally every two weeks this season, and fish were supposed to be planted this week. For more information go to the park's website at https://www.hesperiaparks.com/hesperia-lake-park or Hesperia Lake's Facebook or Instagram pages. For updates, you can also call the park at 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: There is a pretty fair bass bite on Senko-type plastics or nightcrawlers. The bluegill action has been pretty fair on mealworms, wax worms, red worms, or small jigs tipped with bait. A few catfish have been caught on shrimp from the northern shore of Lake 2 and the grassy point of Lake 3. For an update, call 760-240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com. The site also has COVID-19 protocols.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The catfish bite is good with plants every Thursday. Weekly plants continue through Sept. 3. Plants will be 740 pounds per week. Limits have not been uncommon. The action is best on a variety of cut baits, nightcrawlers, and dough baits. There is also a good bite on carp and small bluegill. Everyone is asked to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing in line with Coronavirus safety precautions. The lake is closed Tuesday and Wednesday each week. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: Little change here with the carp and panfish bites very good. The carp can range from six-inches long up to four or five pounds, and the best bite has been on Amazing Dough Bait, but other dough baits and dough balls are also working. The bluegill and warmouth are mostly less than six-inches long, the bite is excellent on meal worms, red worms, or nightcrawler pieces fished under a bobber close to shore or any structure. There have also been quite a few small catfish to 12 or 13 inches reported in the past week. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: Continued good catfish action on stink baits fished in sponge rigs, dough baits, or cut baits. The weeds are getting pretty thick, so flying the baits has been the best bet so the bait settles on the top layer of the weeds where the catfish can root it out. Top spots have been the north side of the Blacktop or Pier One -- the deep water parts of the lake -- but the fish are showing all around the lake now, cruising the weed beds. The largemouth bass are fair and showing early and late in the day all around lake and at all the docks and aggressively chasing baitfish. Spinnerbaits and chatter baits with the skirts doused with scent and nightcrawlers or plastics have been the best baits fishing over the tops of the weeds. The bluegill bite is fair to good off any of the docks on fly-lined nightcrawlers with a lot of hand-sized and bigger fish. Lots off the rocks. Trout have finally slowed to nothing with the heat. For more information on membership, call 661-947-2884 or e-mail palmdalefinandfeatherclub@gmail.com. The club's Facebook page is the best source for the latest fishing and news updates.

QUAIL LAKE: Continued excellent action on stripers, but the lake is very busy because the word is out. Top action has been the two-hour period either side of sunrise, but fish are showing throughout the morning and evening. While the fish are showing all around the lake, the best bite has been at the inlet, with good flurries at the outlet right at the parking area. Top baits have been the chicken liver-nightcrawler combo, frozen shad, or lug worms. Stripers up to eight pounds reported again in recent day, but most are still two to four pounds. The catfish bite is also fair on cut baits with most from three to six pounds. The largemouth bass are fair on plastics and topwater early, and the bluegill action is pretty good. Both of those species are best along the south shore tules. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): While the grass is getting thick, there continues to be a lot of stripers and largemouth being caught on topwater baits, mostly Rapalas and Zara Spooks. But bait is also working, especially the chicken liver and nightcrawler combo. The catfish are also pretty good on cut baits, especially frozen shad and lug worms, fished in the deep water along the weed lines or in the pools at weirs, bridges, and bends. But those are the best places to fish for all species. Fish are showing throughout the aqueduct across the whole Antelope Valley, with better fishing from Pearblossom to the west. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): The bluegill and carp bites are both good and some small largemouth bass being caught. While the bluegill are small, the bite on nightcrawler pieces fly-lined or fished under a bobber is good. The carp bite is also pretty good on dough baits. Most or small fish under three pounds, but they are showing in good numbers. Bass best on small topwater or jerk baits early and late in the day.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: The U.S. Forest Service has been asking anglers to leave who have been walking in and fishing the lake. Anglers are encouraged to call the Angeles National Forest office (747-322-6574) and leave a message, asking for a return call to explain why the lake is closed to fishing. Most of the lake is well outside of the habitat of the endangered arroyo toad. The Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted by the water district at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The bite has remained good for small bluegill mornings and evenings on meal worms, red worms, or wax worms (if you can find them). Small die off of carp reported this week. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: Fair to good action, especially for stripers on sardines, anchovies, or chicken liver-nightcrawler combo for bait anglers fishing at the dam or around docks. Trolled umbrella rigs or shad-like spoons and lures fished in deeper water in the main channel are also producing. The fish are running up to six pounds, but most two to three. Adam and Craig Yamashito, Menifee, had 12 stripers and five catfish, all on sardines at the dam. Top fish was a seven-pound striper. Angela Davis, Ontario, landed a six-pound striper on the sardine-nightcrawler combo at the Gazebo (Cleghorn). A few largemouth bass are showing in Cleghorn and off points in the main channel, mostly on plastics with some jerk-bait fish early. There is good bluegill and crappie action the marina docks and around most flooded brush in the main channel coves. Jigs tipped with meal worms or Crappie Nibbles have been the best bet for both. Not big ones. Catfish continue to show in Cleghorn and for shoreline anglers fishing in the coves east and west of the dam at night (requiring walks down from the road), mostly on sardines or garlic nightcrawlers. Anglers targeting rainbow trout are still seeing action from the plant in July by the Department of Water Resources. Small jigs, PowerBait, and trout plastics in deeper water in the mouth of Cleghorn, Miller Canyon, and at the dam are the best bets. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: A DFW trout plant last week, but the trout action has been mostly slow, with only a few fish showing for troll anglers fishing the Trout Triangle. Only a handful of trout have been showing for shore anglers, mostly from deeper water off the north shore from the dam to Grout Bay. The trout are running from a pound to 2-8, but the fish are on the outside edges of the weed beds and tough to reach for shore anglers. The best action has been on PowerBait, inflated nightcrawlers with garlic scent fish with a water-filled fishing float that sinks slowly and settles on top of the weed beds so the floating baits stay visible to the fish. Carp are fair to good for both regular anglers fishing dough bait and bow fishermen are still sticking them in the shallows early and late in the day. The bass bite is fair on topwater baits most mornings and evenings. Nightcrawlers and plastics are also good bets, with both largemouth and smallmouth in this bite. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page. There have been nearly daily fishing reports posted on the Big Bear Lake Fishing Facebook group page.

GREGORY LAKE: Dead slow fishing. Only two plants in June, both 300 pounds and nothing since. The park is open to fishing and hiking, and the parking lots are open. The restroom facilities and group recreation areas remain closed. Information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: The lake is open. No reported plants since June 11, when both DFW and Mt. Lassen rainbows were planted. No reports. The website at www.gvlfishing.com has stocking updates, and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: Good trout and bluegill action. The bluegill action has been excellent in both the lower and upper lakes with a lot of hand-sized fish and some up to and better than a pounds. Most of the fish are showing on nightcrawlers, red worms, or wax worms fly-lined, fished drop-shot style, or suspended under a bobber around structure. Early and late in the day is best. The trout action has continued good with a lot of limits reported on PowerBait or garlic nightcrawlers for still fishermen. Trollers are also getting fishing on small spoons or shad-like flies. The best action is still at the West Ramp, but the fish have spread throughout the lake. Most most recent plant was June 25 when the lake was planted with 9,400 pounds of Mt. Lassen rainbows by the Department of Water Resources. Stripers have been tougher, but surface boils have been increase, especially in the late afternoon. Finding fish up and hurling shad-line lures has been a good bet. At other times, the fish are deep and some are showing on trolled umbrella rigs or jigging spoons. The largemouth and smallmouth action has been pretty good, especially if you can dip-net some live shad, but fish are also showing on drop-shot plastics around cover. Also some topwater early and late in the day. Most of the fish are in the one to two-pound class. The lake's surface elevation was 1,505.49 on Thursday this week, up .21 feet from last week. The lake is at 93 percent full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The trout bite has continued to be pretty good but only for anglers fishing in deep water, mostly trolling shad-like lures in 30 to 50 feet of water. Some of the rainbows are up into the two-pound class. The striped bass are boiling most mornings in the marina and around Chumash Island, and there is a decent topwater or jerk-bait bite when the fish are on the surface. Shore and bait anglers continue to get stripers throughout the day in the canal up from the boat entrance when the water is flowing. Bait anglers are scoring best on lug worms, nightcrawlers, and cut baits. Trollers are getting fish on umbrella rigs in 20 to 30 feet of water. The largemouth and smallmouth bass are both pretty good and showing on split-shot nightcrawlers, plastics, and topwater early and late in the day when the fish are up in grass and weeds on or near the surface early and late in the day. Most of the fish are focused on shad, so shad sizes and colors are best. The bluegill bite is good on nightcrawlers with a lot of hand-sized fish or bigger along most shorelines with any cover. There is also a fair to good catfish bite around the docks, but fish are showing from deep water all over the lake on sardines, anchovies, nightcrawlers, and dip baits in deeper coves. The lake elevation was 2,575.61 feet on Thursday this week, up .74 feet from last week. The lake is at 93 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. For updates on closures and restrictions, anglers can call: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155, the boat shop at 661-294-9403, or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is again posting its trout plants again on its website at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

For the week of July 26-Aug. 1, the following waters will be planted. They are listed by county.

Inyo: Lower Bishop Creek, Lone Pine Creek, Owens River below Tinnemaha and in Section 2. All of these waters were also planted last week, but no other waters in the county have received fish.

Mono: Owens River in section 3.

Tulare: Kern River in section 6, North Fork Tule River (Middle Fork No. 1), South Fork Tule River (Middle Fork No. 2).

There will be few plants in Southern California until at least late fall or winter because of a bacterial outbreak at Mojave Narrows Fish Hatchery, Black Rock Hatchery, and Fish Springs Hatchery. The DFW has decided to destroy the 3.2 million trout at these three facilities to prevent the spread of the bacteria. The loss will impact trout plants in Southern California and the Eastern Sierra well into 2021.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

