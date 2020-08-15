Normally around this time each year, Burroughs High School is gearing back up for football.

Ridgecrest is a football town, after all.

Despite the fact that the CIF-SS announced that this year’s fall sports would be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian Schwaiger, the Burros’ senior quarterback and one of the team’s captains, remains upbeat.

“I wish I could be throwing touchdowns right now, but I’m optimistic,” Schwaiger said.

“Even with all of this going on, I feel the season will be pretty productive... It will be interesting to see where the season lands though, could be in winter or the spring too. Whatever the weather, my goals haven’t changed. I’m staying focused.”

During the early stages of the pandemic when there was still some uncertainty left surrounding the future of athletics, Schwaiger continued to workout and practice.

St. Olaf Commitment

Despite the pandemic, the quarterback has managed to make progress toward his next major goal: playing college football. Schwaiger announced his commitment to St. Olaf College on Thursday night.

“Since I was young, my lifelong goal was to play college football while earning a good degree,” Schwaiger wrote. His entrance essay focuses on the hardships and the work that he as an athlete has put toward earning this commitment with St. Olaf.

The quarterback transferred to Burroughs High School in 2019, where he recorded 1453 yards, 13 touchdowns and had a 58 completion percentage. He was also named all-league 2nd team.

Before Burroughs, Schwaiger attended Buena High School (Arizona) where he played for their JV team, but couldn’t snag the starting QB job from the team’s three-year starter.

“Throughout my freshman and sophomore football career I had successful seasons at the junior varsity level; however, I couldn’t win the job despite all the work I put in,” he wrote.

While at Buena, he recorded 953 yards as a sophomore, 18 touchdowns and had a 62% completion rate. His freshman year he recorded 1,437 yards and 19 touchdowns.