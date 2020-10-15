Mount Shasta realtor leaps into future with interactive window display

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, those walking down Mount Shasta Boulevard might have noticed a new feature outside of Elite Property Management, a county-wide real estate office next to City Hall.

Sandra Haugen, owner/broker of Elite Real Estate Group, decided to bring something new and fresh to potential home and property buyers in Siskiyou County - a completely interactive, virtual listing display.

The arrival of this new technology was welcomed with a small wine and cheese social, allowing those interested to hear about how the new system works and explore its options. The display, which is on and available 24 hours a day, boasts virtual listing information updated daily, virtual and interactive tours, pricing and finance options, building inspection quotes, and realtor information.

""It's pretty slick," said Ed Proctor, a realtor for Elite Real Estate Group and Haugen's father. "You won't see another one in Siskiyou County."

Haugen's mother, Lee Haugen, a realtor in Sacramento whose midtown office uses the same technology, suggested she go forward with the idea. Since Lee had the same type of technology installed in her office, it has garnered over 20 sales she said.

Created by Chris Naab, Sr. of Touch Point Systems, the interface works by entering information such as price point, area of interest, lot size, etc. Once entered, visual aids pop up to show prospective buyer information on listings. Each available property listing is displayed in the window next to the interface with a specified number. After deciding which interests them, all patrons need to do is enter the corresponding listing number to receive information regarding the home in question. From there, they can also access realtor information, financing options, and a mortgage calculator. Rental information is also available and updated regularly.

Naab, who flew to Mount Shasta fro Wisconsin to install and provide information on the technology, has distributed about 800 such systems throughout the United States and Canada.

"We only do one real estate system per zip code," said Naab. "We're looking to help customers to provide unique information for sellers."

"Basically, it is a 24/7 resource that lets those in the market do some things for a home search they can't do elsewhere," said Naab. "People can enter price points to see listings county wide ... It is really an amazing resource."

As listings move from available to pending or contingent, the system is then updated to no longer show that listing, he explained.

"The concept is to bring the inside of the office to people outside to get them interested," said Nabb.

Proctor believes that the technology will attract people walking downtown or driving by. "Since it's been up, we've come out and talked to people. They are generally interested in it. It brings the agent's computer to the people."

Elite Real Estate Group is located at 309 N Mt Shasta Boulevard next to City Hall. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The interface is available for use anytime.