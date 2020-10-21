SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mount Shasta firm AGT CPAs & Advisors celebrates 40 years in business

Skye Kinkade
Mount Shasta Herald
AGT’s first wooden sign when they opened in 1980, originally in Weed.

In November 1980, CPAs Charlie “Hap” Goodrich and Dorian Aiello opened a small office above the Black Butte Saloon in Weed starting the firm “Aiello & Goodrich, CPAs.” From there the firm relocated to Mount Shasta and in 1991, took on a new partner, Lynn Teuscher, and changed the firm name to Aiello, Goodrich and Teuscher, CPAs (AGT). Also in 1991, the firm moved into a new office building that remains their present location.

In 2016, the firm expanded by adding a new office in a pseudo merger with a reputable firm in Redding. They added a partner, Rob Griffith, and changed the firm name to AGT CPAs & Advisors. In, 2018, the firm named Logan Castle as their newest partner.

Today, AGT has a total of 34 team members including 16 CPAs serving a wide range of business, individual, governmental and non profit professional services throughout the North State and celebrate 40 years in business.

