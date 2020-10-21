Mount Shasta firm AGT CPAs & Advisors celebrates 40 years in business

In November 1980, CPAs Charlie “Hap” Goodrich and Dorian Aiello opened a small office above the Black Butte Saloon in Weed starting the firm “Aiello & Goodrich, CPAs.” From there the firm relocated to Mount Shasta and in 1991, took on a new partner, Lynn Teuscher, and changed the firm name to Aiello, Goodrich and Teuscher, CPAs (AGT). Also in 1991, the firm moved into a new office building that remains their present location.

In 2016, the firm expanded by adding a new office in a pseudo merger with a reputable firm in Redding. They added a partner, Rob Griffith, and changed the firm name to AGT CPAs & Advisors. In, 2018, the firm named Logan Castle as their newest partner.

Today, AGT has a total of 34 team members including 16 CPAs serving a wide range of business, individual, governmental and non profit professional services throughout the North State and celebrate 40 years in business.

