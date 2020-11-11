Hungry? These 4 restaurants are opening soon in Mount Shasta

Hungry for Mexican food, European fare, smokehouse favorites or something healthy? These four new eateries will open soon in Mount Shasta.

Mt. Shasta Taproom

First to open is the Mt. Shasta Taproom, an extension of Siskiyou Brew Works in McCloud. Owners Susan and Patric Brush plan to bring some of their own beers to the site, which are made with European and local hops, as well as plenty of international brews on tap.

“We will have six nitrogen taps, cold brew coffee on nitro, and kombucha,” said Patric. According to Susan, there will be 15 to 18 taps total.

Food will be mainly European fare: German brats, spätzle, sauerbraten, European-style cheese, fruit, and of course, pretzels to accompany the brews. But the focus will be on the brews.

“We will be offering international beers from Scotland, Germany and Europe. We’re not a strictly domestic bar at all,” said Susan.

Yaks Shack

Yaks Shack is set to open in early January on Mount Shasta Boulevard. Residents have already taken note of the gated metal adornments out front, as well as the bright mural that graces the walls of the building.

After experiencing shortages at Yaks businesses due to the pandemic, Yaks Shack owner Alyssa Williams decided to make a few changes to the initial business model.

“At first, the coffee shop/cafe and burgers were going to be on their own and the smokehouse on it’s own,” said Williams. After some quick thinking and re-purposing the space, the Yaks Shack was born, offering a little bit of everything.

The process has taken two years so far, but it will be worth the wait.

“We will have coffee, 14 beers on tap, sticky buns, cookies, bars, breakfast menus from Yaks Koffee & Eats, and we will have lunch and dinner.”

Fare will include smokehouse favorites, such as ribs, wings, pulled pork, sandwiches and salads.

“It will take us to a whole other level,” said Williams. “We do a lot of our own stuff: we roast our own beans, make our own breads, syrups, bagels, and all of our own pastries. ... We’re all about the experience, but it’s everything we do ourselves.”

Alua’s Thrive Bar

Owners Nion Shepherd and Rebecca Allen already offer their popular kombucha locally at the Mount Shasta Farmers Market, The Garden Tap, and Poncho and Lefkowitz.

Kombucha will be brewed on site at Alua’s Thrive Bar, opening soon on Chestnut Street in the old SNIP ‘n Save thrift store building. Completely remodeled, the eatery will also offer healthy meal alternatives.

“This town is flooded with pizza and burgers. We want to bring something healthy,” said Shepherd.

Alua’s Thrive Bar will be offering Kombucha, as well as coffee that can be infused with superfood extracts, such as matcha, and eventually, they’ll be offering Acai Bowls and other healthy options.

“We’re looking to be the fuel for your adventure,” said Shepherd.

Currently, Alua’s Thrive Bar is open Mondays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., but eventually, they’ll be open seven days a week with both inside and outside seating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all food is currently to-go or outside only and masks are required inside the facility

Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, a popular Mexican restaurant will be opening in the Mt. Shasta Shopping Center, in a building that housed several restaurants over the years, including Perko’s, The Hungry Moose, The Dugout and most recently, the Spear Shaker.

Puerto Vallarta will open sometime in the next few weeks. Finishing touches are being made to the inside and outside of the restaurant.

Puerto Vallarta offers traditional Mexican fare, including classic favorites and margaritas.

What’s happening at the old KFC/Taco Bell building?

Your guess is as good as ours. The owners of the building, DeClerk Enterprises, declined to comment to the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers.