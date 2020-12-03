More than kombucha: Alua's Thrive Bar offers fast, healthy food option in Mount Shasta

“This town is flooded with pizza and burgers," said Nion Shepherd, who with partner Rebecca Allen recently opened Alua's Thrive Bar in Mount Shasta. "We want to bring something healthy."

After more than a year of renovations, Shepherd and Allen have transformed the old SNIP n' Save thrift store building into a restaurant, where they also brew their popular Alua Kombucha. They offer healthy meal alternatives for those looking to gear up for their next adventure.

Alua’s Thrive Bar will be offering Kombucha, as well as coffee that can be infused with Laird Hamilton brand superfood extracts, such as matcha. Eventually, the restaurant will be offering acai bowls and other healthy, ready to-go options.

“We’re looking to be the fuel for your adventure,” said Shepherd, who mirrored the concept of a Euro-style "sober" bar where people can socialize but not become inebriated.

Shepherd and Allen hope that once COVID-19 restrictions ease and people are more comfortable going out to eat, that they will go for superfood options, rather than fast or fried food.

"There's a big problem in Mount Shasta when it comes to healthy food you can get quickly," said Shepherd. "Especially with COVID and the cold weather coming, people want something healthy that they can grab and go."

"We will have coffee and espresso that is local and organically roasted," said Shepherd. "Instead of using chemical filled caramels and syrups, we will do superfood infusions, such as turmeric, cacao, or performance mushrooms to give a natural energy boost."

Alua's Thrive Bar will be the only shop to offer locally roasted Northbound Coffee in a ready-to-go form.

Shepherd is catering to families fueling up with lunch or breakfast before work or school, and those who are setting out or returning from time on the mountain, or those hiking through the city, taking in the sights.

Alua’s Thrive Bar is open Mondays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m., but eventually, they’ll be open seven days a week with both inside and outside seating, with patio heaters and live music.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all food is currently to-go or outside only and masks are required inside the facility. Alua's Thrive Bar is located at 315 Chestnut Street, Mount Shasta.