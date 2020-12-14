Gifts for everyone: support a Siskiyou County business this holiday

Siskiyou County businesses offer a variety of gifts for every taste.

Looking for outdoor gear, crafts and gifts, something spiritual, or a gift with local flavor? Here are places you can find uniquely local gifts right in Siskiyou County that not only support local business owners struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic but assist in the growth of the local economy during the pandemic. (It'll also save you a trip to a larger warehouse store!)

Outdoor Gear

Siskiyou County is home to some of the most sought after nature in the state: hiking and biking trails, mountain activities, lakes, rivers – you name it.

There are plenty of local places to obtain your state of the art outdoor gear, without going out of town, or waiting for a delivery that may not come until after Christmas.

• Sportsmen's Den – Located in Mount Shasta, the Sportsmen's Den has something for everyone, whether they be a winter or summer sports, or a fashion fan. Inside the Den, you will find everything from snowboards and ski equipment to skateboards and baseball equipment, disc golf equipment, and of course, the latest fashions from major brands, such as Volcom, Roxy and Quicksilver. Sportsmen's Den is located in Mount Shasta on 100 Chestnut Street. They are open seven days a week, and offer in-store shopping and pickup. They can be reached at (530) 926-2295. Visit them online at http://mtshastasports.com/

• Fifth Season – For the hardcore outdoor enthusiast, Fifth Season, located at 300 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd., has whatever you may need to suit your biking, skiing, or hiking needs. Including in store bicycle technicians and special ordering, there is no way you won't be able to find something for your outdoorsy companions here. Offering a wide range of services and products, including brands such as Hydro Flask, North Face, and more, Fifth Season also offers rental items for those looking to explore the great Siskiyou outdoors, and offers weather and mountain updates regularly to keep patrons safe and informed. They offer in-store shopping and pickup. They are open seven days a week, and can be reached at (530) 926-3606. Visit them online at https://thefifthseason.com/

• Ted Fay Fly Shop – Located in Dunsmuir, Ted Fay Fly Shop is a full-service shop, equipped with everything you need for the fish enthusiast in your life. The shop opened in 1950 and will have everything you need to fish the Upper Sacramento, McCloud Rivers and more. They also offer guide notes and forecasts and water flow updates. The shop is open Wednesday through Sunday, and is located at 5732 Dunsmuir Ave. They can be reached during business hours by calling (530) 235-2969. Visit them online at http://www.tedfay.com/

• McCloud Outdoors Gear & Exchange – This full service shop will set patrons up with whatever they need to explore the great outdoors, including fishing, mountain, hiking and swimming recreation items for purchase or rent. They have brands such as BearPaw, Vasque, Screamer, Jetboil, Kamik, Exped and more. Their mission is to have fun and enjoy nature, their goal is to support healthy mind and body, and their vision is to be one with nature. They are located at 209 S. Quincy Ave., and can be reached by calling (530) 925-9116. The shop is open Friday through Tuesday. Visit them on the web at https://mccloudoutdoors.com/

• Mt. Shasta Trading Co. – This family owned retail business offers patrons clothing, shoes and accessories. Their main focus is on outdoor fashion and their intention is to make high quality merchandise accessible at a fair price. Everything is always on discount inside Mt. Shasta Trading Co. Visit them in person at 311 N Mt Shasta Blvd., in Mount Shasta. They can be reached by calling (530) 918-6003, or visit them online at https://mtshastatrading.com/

• Etna Creek Outfitters – This mom and daughter shop in Etna offers hiking supplies, clothing, and outdoor gear. They also offer fuel, dry food and other items geared towards the outdoors. The Picks decided to open the shop after noticing that those coming off of the Pacific Crest Trail were in need of items. The shop is located at 434 Main Street in Etna. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, and can be reached by calling (530) 467-4034.

Crafts and Gifts

• Weed Store – Who hasn't heard of the Weed Store? This specialty gift shop offers a wide variety of Weed, CA merchandise, including t-shirts, shot glasses, hats, stickers, onesies, sweatshirts and more. Owner and photographer Mark Stensaas has a wide variety of calendars, prints, and artwork featuring the landscapes of Siskiyou County, the Mountain and other natural wonders. Located in Weed at 158 S. Weed Blvd. They are open 7 days a week for in-store shopping and pickup. Call them at (530) 928-4678, or visit them online at https://www.weedstore.com/

• Dawson's Wreath Barn – Located in Weed, this is the place to get all of your floral needs this holiday. Making wreaths for over 33 years, Owner Patc Dawson also offers services through Weed Florista, which is a full service florist operating for over 30 years, and there is also a plethora of locally made gifts, handcrafted merchandise, and more. They offer deliver, shipping, balloons, gift wrapping and other services to patrons. They are located at 142 S. Weed Blvd. and are open 7 days a week. They can be reached by calling (530) 928-8824 or visit them online at http://www.dawsonwreathbarn.com/

• Velvet Elephant – This art center and fair trade emporium will have anything you need for the artistically inclined in your life. With a wide variety of mediums offered, they also offer a multitude of supplies, such as crafting, clay, and young children's items to get that creative spark aflame. They also offer items and gifts from developing countries, and can special order exactly what you are looking for. Velvet Elephant is located at 207 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. in Mount Shasta, and are open for in-store shopping. They are open Monday through Saturday, and can be reached at (530) 926-2297.

• Raven Tree – This shop shares your passion for wild birds and nature. They promote appreciation of nature and encourage attracting wild birds to one's own backyard. Offering a variety of items, including birding products, such as seeds, suet, feeders and baths, they also offer a wide variety of bat houses, bee supplies, and squirrel feeders. They also carry nature related gifts, children's toys, and other quality products. They are located in Mount Shasta at 138 Morgan Way and are open seven days a week for in-store shopping. Call them at (530) 926-6695 or visit them online at https://raventreeshop.com/

• Petals – This shop offers a wide variety of designer-quality, handcrafted silk flower arrangements, centerpieces, artificial plants and unique gifts. They also offer a wide selection of local jewelry, soaps, and body products, as well as wallets, magnets, accessories and more! They are located at 315 S. Mt. Shasta Blvd, and are open Sunday through Friday. Come on by and shop in person, who knows, you might just see the elusive shop cat snoozing in the window. Call them at (530) 926-4474 to place an order today!

• New Tradition Dulcimers and Wood Crafts/ Sherlock Music Shop – For those who are musically inclined, these shops have got you covered.

- New Tradition Dulcimers and Wood Crafts are made to order, and offers Appalachian Dulcimers, Bowed Psalteries, Flutes, Cottage furniture and other wood crafts. Items are made to order by shop owner Dan. Call him at (530) 842-3942, or visit him online at https://newtraditionsdulcimers.com/index.html to place an order today.

- Sherlock Music Shop, located in Mount Shasta, has been offering instruments and custom built amplifiers for over 30 years. They offer a wide variety of new and previously-loved instruments, as well as repairs, and have been dubbed "the place for local musicians." You may even be able to find a lesson or two for the new musician in your life. They are located at 228 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. and are open Tuesday through Saturday. Call them at (530) 926-3535.

• Twigs and Sprigs - Located in Yreka, Twigs & Sprigs not only offers delicate and extravagant floral arrangements and services, they also offer a wide variety of local products, such as handbags, ornaments and crafts, and more. They are located at 612 4th Street, and can be reached at (530) 842-7980. Open Monday through Friday.

• The Thoughtful Nest - Also in Yreka, this shop has a variety of goods, including antique and vintage pieces and gifts, and also offers locally made soaps and edible goods, such as jams, hot sauces, and bread mixes. They also carry a variety of men's products, such as beard care and soaps. They are located at 331 W. Miner St., and are open Tuesday through Saturday. They can be reached by calling (530) 643-9036.

• Directions - Directions offers a wide variety of women's contemporary clothing, accessories, jewelry, body care, shoes and more. Located in Mount Shasta, Directions has items from local artists for sale, products made in the U.S.A., and gift certificates. The shop is located at 312 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd., and they can be reached by calling (530) 926-2367. Visit them online at http://www.directionsmtshasta.com/

Spiritual Gear

• Soul Connections - Whether you are a local or just passing through, there's a chance you've seen someone carrying one of their signature purple shopping bags. For those looking to fill their metaphysical needs, Soul Connections is one of many Mount Shasta shops offering specialty spiritual tools, including a wide array of crystals, meditation sound bowls, local essential oils and scents, sage, sandalwood, tarot, books and clothing. They are open 7 days a week, and can be reached by calling (530) 918-9533. Visit them on Facebook for a virtual shop tour, or visit them online at http://www.soulconnectionstore.com/

• Crystal Wings - This shop is the oldest dealer of authentic Marcel Vogel Crystal wands on the web. Crystal Wings has been dubbed the home of professional crystal experience and knowledge. There are crystal wand, authentic Marcel Vogel Crystals, powerful tools for healing, and the exclusive distributor of Ruby Lavender Quartz, and the Flame of Saint Germain. Located at 226 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. Call them at (530) 926-3041, or their order line at (530) 918-7972 or visit online at https://www.crystalwings.com/

• The Sacred Well - Nestled in Dunsmuir, The Sacred Well is an online sanctuary, offering readings, rituals, remedies, crystals, jewelry, perfumes, and more. This woman- owned shop offers patrons local art, fair trade gifts, wildcrafted organic herbs and no-waste beauty products. Located at 5816 Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir, the shop is open Friday through Sunday, and their Kuan Yin Peace Sanctuary behind the store is always open to the public. They ship mail orders twice a week, and also offer Zoom readings and online classes. Visit them on Instagram @SacredWellShop, call them at (530) 500-5935, or visit online at https://www.sacredwell.com/

• Shasta Rainbow Angels - This metaphysical shop, owned by Keiko Anaguchi, a spiritually renowned teacher, speaker, author and healer, offers sacred art, gemstone water vessels, divination card decks, and jewelry made from Nomadic knot-work and gemstones, amongst other spiritual items, such as Crystals and literature. Located at 321 A, N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. Call the shop at (530) 926-2311, or visit online https://www.shastarainbowangels.com/

• Shambhala Center - Founded by Susan Isabelle, Keeper of the 13th Crystal Skull of the Maya, brings the world a whole new way of being and living on planet earth. This center features gemstone pendants, jewelry, candles, incense, bowls, and items for spiritual healing and wellness. Open on Saturday, visit them in person at 306 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd, Mount Shasta, call them at (530) 926-1331, or visit them online at https://mtshastashop.com/

• Sacred Seed - Nestled on Old Stage Road in Mount Shasta, Sacred Seed offers crystals, sound healing, shamanic practices, and shiatsu therapy. Owned by Andrew Miguel Mesa, Sacred Seed is open Monday through Friday, and is located at 2822 S. Old Stage Road.

• Berryvale Grocery - Berryvale is technically a grocery store, offering healthy, organic options for residents of Siskiyou County. However, they have a small selection of specialty health products and essential oils, as well as clothing, spiritual gifts, journals, wind chimes and specialty meads and wines. Located in Mount Shasta at 305 S. Mt. Shasta Blvd. They are open seven days a week. Call them at (530) 926-1576, or visit them online at http://www.berryvale.com/

Local Flavor

• Etna Brewing Company - Craft brew lover on your list? Look no further that Etna's own Etna Brewing Company. Recently re-opened to the public, EBC uses local valley grown hops and funky flavors to provide some great craft brew. They also offer a small selection of in house bar eats, specialty smoked meats around the holidays, and of course merchandise. They offer a wide variety of hats, sweatshirts, flannels, and more on their website. They also offer growers of their delicious brews, including their house brewed root beer, and their EBC Blackberry Blonde. Etna Brewing Co. is located at 131 Callahan St, Etna. They can be reached over the phone at (530) 467-5277, or you can place an order online at https://www.etnabrewing.com/

• Miner St. Art House - This artists refuge is filled with prints, jewelry, paintings, sculpture and more forms of expression from local Siskiyou County artists! Owned by Artists Mimi Bailey and Joel Shelton, there's bound to be something for the art lover in your life, maybe even a tattoo or a quick piercing. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday for art sales, and body modification. They are located at 327 W Miner St., Yreka, and can be reached through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/327Minerstarthouse/

• Siskiyou Arts Museum and Gift Shop - While there are a variety of art houses in Siskiyou County, such as Liberty Arts, and Jefferson Center for the Arts; Siskiyou Arts Museum in Dunsmuir not only offers an enjoyable experience for the eye, but it also boasts a large gift shop. The shop is filled with local high-quality and reasonably-priced art and craft items - from greeting cards to paintings and prints, ceramics, glass art, and much more - inventory is constantly changing as new artists are highlighted and featured. Located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave., in Dunsmuir, SAM can be reached by calling (530) 235-4711, or visit them online at https://www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org/

• The Gallery (In the black bear building) - The Gallery features a wide variety of art for sale in a variety of mediums, all from local Siskiyou Artists. Their shop features prints, paintings and photography works, as well as gift items, such as journals, rugs, soaps, and more. Visit them at 201 N Mt Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta, call them at (530) 926-2334, or visit/shop online at https://www.thegalleryinmtshasta.com/

• BlueWolfe Boutique - For the thrifty gift giver, look no further than Mt. Shasta's own BlueWolfe Boutique, featuring a wide variety of men and women's clothing, children's clothing, vintage, second hand, and antique items, shoes, jewelry, and more. Offering seasonal fare, and trade options, this shop will have something for the vintage lover in your life. Visit them at 510 N Mt Shasta Blvd suite b, call them at (530) 918-6070, or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BlueWolfeBoutique or on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bluewolfeboutique/