These 5 Siskiyou County restaurants serve holiday meals

Most restaurants in Siskiyou County will be closed on Christmas day, but these five restaurants will serve special holiday meals and other treats.

• Hi-Lo Cafe – There will be two full dinner options served on Christmas at Hi-Lo Cafe in Weed. Patrons can choose between prime rib or ham for their main course. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, green beans, and yams. To-go options only. Call in reservations begin Monday Dec. 21: (530) 938-2904.

• Black Bear Diner – A limited, to go holiday menu will be served Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Black Bear Diner. Orders of carved ham, prime rib and turkey will be offered with all the sides and fixings. Pre-orders can be placed Monday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. over the phone, but it is always recommended to order online at https://blackbeardiner.com/. Orders will not be taken over the phone Christmas day. Takeout times will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

• Tree House Restaurant – The Treehouse in the Best Western Treehouse Hotel will be serving a to-go dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for $34. Pre orders for Christmas Day must be placed by Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Call (530) 926-3103 to reserve a dinner for yourself and hear other holiday specials. Christmas day pick-up is from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Bob's Ranch House - Located in Etna, Bob's will not be open on Christmas Day but they will be open Christmas Eve for home made pie pickup. Pies can be ordered now until Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.. Pickup on Dec. 24 will go until 2 p.m. Call at (530) 467-5787 for flavors and more information.

• Denny Bar Co - Located in Etna, Denny Bar will be offering pre-ordered holiday sides to accompany your meal. The cutoff for order is Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. All sides can feed 4-6 people. Choose from potato au gratin, roosevelt rye bourbon candied yams, macaroni and cheese, oven roasted asparagus with caramelized cipollini onions, roasted baby seasonal vegetables, or broccoli cauliflower casserole. Pick-up time will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23 between 4 and 7 p.m. Denny Bar will be closed on Christmas eve and day. Visit their Instagram for full pricing and other offers @dennybarcompany.

Open regular hours over the holiday weekend

Here's some restaurant options that will be open this holiday weekend:

• Crave - Nestled on Chestnut Street in Mount Shasta, Crave offers smoked brisket on Fridays, including Friday, Christmas day. They will be open over the weekend, and on Christmas eve regular hours. They are open Tuesday through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call them at (530) 918-5276 to place an order.

• Railroad Park Resort - Located in Dunsmuir, this restaurant is currently open for to-go orders only. They will be open on Christmas Eve, serving regular menu items. Call (530) 235-4440 to reserve an order.

• Axe & Rose - Located in McCloud, Axe & Rose will be closed on Christmas eve and day, but will be open for to-go orders over the weekend. Call them during business hours at (530) 408-8322 to reserve an order.

• Sparky's Landing - A new Mount Shasta classic, Sparky's will be closed Christmas eve and day, but will be open for to-go orders over the weekend. Call them at (530) 918-6015 to place an order. They also offer delivery to the Mt. Shasta community and surrounding area on weekends from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

• Jefferson's Roadhouse - Located in Yreka, the Roadhouse will be open Christmas eve, serving up regular menu items. They will be closed Christmas day. Call them at (530) 842-9866 to place a to-go, curbside or delivery order (in the Yreka area) today.

• Penny's Diner - The diner is always open! Just outside of Dunsmuir, Penny's is open year round, now for to-go only meals. Call them at (530) 235-4100 to hear about daily specials, or to place an order for pick