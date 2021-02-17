Chiropractor Durbin returns home to Siskiyou, follows in her parents’ footsteps

Mount Shasta Herald

Dr. Hannah Durbin-Defebvre of Weed announced last week the opening of her new practice in Mount Shasta at 633 Lassen Lane, Suite 4.

Hannah is not new to chiropractic. Her growing experience and passion stem from her years in high school working in her parent’s office, Weed Chiropractic Clinic.

Doctors Scott Durbin and Neva Barnett (happily retired) served patients throughout Siskiyou County since 1990.

Following College of the Siskiyous, Hannah attended San Francisco State University, graduating in 2013 with a BS in Human Physiology. She worked at the pharmaceutical company Genentech, located in the Bay Area, on a team that manufactured AVASTIN®, a life-saving cancer medication.

“After 2 years in the industry, I realized that I wanted to see firsthand the impact our products made in patient’s lives. I wanted to have more clinical interactions with patients, so I decided to pursue a degree in healthcare,” Hannah said. She graduated June 2018 from Palmer College of Chiropractic West in San Jose with the honor of being her class valedictorian and Clinic Excellence Award recipient.

While completing her doctorate, Hannah interned at the Veterans Hospital in Redding with Dr. David Paris. She trained in a multidisciplinary setting, including physical therapy, while treating and managing her own patient base. At the VA, evidence-based care followed the most up to date research on treatment of low back pain, which is the leading cause of disability globally.

As an associate doctor, Hannah worked in two family practices and two elite sports clinics in the Bay Area with chiropractic teams focused on soft tissue therapies including Active Release Technique® (ART®), instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (Graston Technique®), kinesiology taping, low-level laser therapy, and muscular rehabilitation.

Durbin-Defebvre served as the on-site doctor for a sports academy in Morgan Hill, providing treatment to baseball players, softball players, and gymnasts. Her interest in treating athletes comes from her years of training as a competitive gymnast.

Following two and a half years practicing in the Bay Area, Hannah was motivated to open her own clinic here in Siskiyou County to provide chiropractic care to the community she knows and loves.

“She is a strong, caring and skilled chiropractor,” said her father, Scott Durbin.

“We are very proud of her and welcome her back home,” said Hannah's mother Neva Barnett.

You can contact Durbin-Defebvre at (530) 408-0177 or contact@summit-sports-chiro.com, or at https://www.summit-sports-chiro.com.