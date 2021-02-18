Dollar General to open fifth Siskiyou County location near Lake Shastina

Residents of Lake Shastina, located just outside of Weed's city limits, can anticipate a shorter drive to Dollar General this year. A new location on Big Springs Road near its intersection with Highway 97 is set to open sometime in the summer 2021, said the discount chain's public relations representative Angela Petkovic.

"At this time, a store opening is slated for summer 2021, but ... construction progress may alter this date," said Petkovic in a media release about the approximately 9,100 square foot retail building and associated parking lot.

The Lake Shastina store could potentially employ 6-10 people. Construction on the facility has already begun.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based chain, which has stores in 44 states, had more than 143,000 employees in March of 2020, up from 105,000 in February 2015.

This will be Siskiyou County's fifth Dollar General store: other locations include those in Weed, Dunsmuir, Etna, and Yreka.

USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider contributed to this report.