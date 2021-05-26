McCloud sisters open gift and craft shop, ‘Rustic Blu Too’

Shareen Strauss

At a new location, Rustic Blu, now called Rustic Blu Too, is back with two more sisters.

Jeannie Shirley, Angie Mora and Susan Poague together have reopened Rustic Blu Too at the McCloud River Inn Bed and Breakfast. Following each other back to McCloud where they grew up, the sisters want to share their crafts with others.

The original gift shop that turned into a consignment store for two years and then closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 is returning to a gift and craft shop. But this time, sisters Angie and Susan joined their sister Jennie each adding their family's crafts.

“It is a sister thing,” as each sister has different talents and skills bringing a variety of local crafts of handmade cutting boards,stamped silverware, coasters, bookmarks, and so much more. Along with lots of vintage items, they still have t-shirts, mugs, scented soaps, and other gifts.

Follow the signs on Main Street to the big yellow B & B at 325 Lawndale Court or find Rustic Blu Too on Facebook. They are planning a grand opening soon. Call for more details (530) 859-5079.