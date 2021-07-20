Ramshaw's Home Boutique in Mount Shasta is offshoot of Ace Hardware's popular gift section

When Dawne Ramshaw opened a small gift section in the front of her family's Mount Shasta hardware store almost two years ago, she didn't know it would take off like it did. People loved the variety of gifts they found at Ramshaw's Ace Hardware – and they wanted more.

"They were asking for more plates, and place settings," Dawne said. "We had this building, so we thought it would be fun to expand the gift department over here."

Last month, with the help of gift manager Kelly Dickinson and promotions manager Brenda Spring, Dawne opened Ramshaw's Home Boutique at 315 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard, catty-corner from Ramshaw's Ace Hardware.

'A place to create lovely spaces and celebrate life's occasions'

Ramshaw's Home Boutique carries unique place settings, blankets, furniture, pillows, coffee table books, picture frames, decorative signs and vases – "a little bit of everything" at all price points to accessorize a home.

There's also toys, clothing, jewelry, candy and gourmet snacks, a baby section, stuffed animals, cards, candles, soaps, lotions and small gifts to remind travelers of their time in Mount Shasta, as well as t-shirts and stickers designed specifically for the store that can't be purchased anywhere else.

"We still have the gift department in our front store (at Ace Hardware)," said Dawne, where the slogan is "Your Hometown Gift Shop."

"Our motto here is 'a place to create lovely spaces and celebrate life's occasions,'" Dawne added.

Brenda said people are always commenting on how good the store smells. Young shoppers adore the toy section, and there are plenty of fun, affordable surprises as well as higher end items suitable for a dignified wedding gift.

"The other day, we had a group of Israeli women come in," Brenda said. "They'd been to a conference and were quite lovely. They picked out items that weren't just touristy, but beautiful things they could take back home and give as gifts."

On Tuesday morning, a tourist stopped in to purchase a Mt. Shasta sticker for his Yeti water bottle, careful to ensure it was the right size to fit in the space he had left without overlapping anything else.

"We have women who come in ... to look for a gift for their friend who isn't feeling well," said Dawne. "It's so much fun to watch them shop."

New items are coming in all the time, said Kelly, and when it's all unboxed, she, Dawne and Brenda ooh and aah about it all. "There's a lot of squealing," Dawne laughed.

Gift wrapping is free at Ramshaw's Home Boutique

Because they're tied to the Ace Hardware store, Ramshaw's Home Boutique uses the Ace Rewards system and people can earn points when they shop. The store is also able to deliver larger items through the partnership.

Gift wrapping is offered for free, said Dawne, who has been involved with the hardware store – mostly behind the scenes – since she married her husband, Bill, in 1991.

"When my husband's grandparents opened (Ramshaw's Ace Hardware) in 1945, they had a gift department with housewares," said Dawne. "So we thought it would be fun to bring that back to celebrate the store's 75th anniversary."

Since opening the gift section in November of 2019, Ramshaw has taken a more visible role in the business and now enjoys having the larger space to fill a void in downtown Mount Shasta's shopping scene.

Ramshaw's Home Boutique will celebrate their opening during an open house on Tuesday, Aug.17. The store can be found on Facebook or by calling 530-926-3482.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.