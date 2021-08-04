Here's what's coming at Mount Shasta's old Round Table location

Wondering what's happening at the old Round Table location in the Mt. Shasta Shopping Center?

After sitting vacant for about three years, the space is being gutted and split in half, said Darren Dickerhoof of Dickerhoof Properties, which manages the shopping center's real estate from Corvallis, Ore.

The 1,200 square foot south side – nearer to Subway – is the future site of Mount Shasta Pharmacy, said Amir Elwazir, RPh, who also owns Yreka Pharmacy.

Dickerhoof said he's hoping to attract another pizza chain to occupy the other side, which is already equipped with a kitchen.

Mount Shasta Pharmacy

Elwazir said he is hopeful the pharmacy will open at 148 Morgan Way at the beginning of next year, but he doesn't have an exact day yet.

The pharmacy, which is part of The Medicine Shoppe chain, will offer online and mobile refills as well as free delivery and free multivitamins every month for its customers.

"We take all insurances," Elwazir added.

For information call 530-698-0990.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.