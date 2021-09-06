New Dunsmuir restaurant: Cobra Lily Bar & Bottle offers regional beer, wine and coffee

Shareen Strauss

Cobra Lily Bar & Bottle is Dunsmuir's newest casual, modern and comfortable place to go for good regional wine, beer or coffee from Willamette, Oregon to Sonoma at reasonable prices.

Reflecting the seasons, Cobra Lily offers lighter beer and white wine specials in the summer; and port and stout beers and different red wines in the winter. The menu will also change with the seasons, offering updated and new selections from the hours of 4 to 10 p.m., six days a week. Cobra Lily is closed on Wednesdays.

Cobra Lily opened its doors on June 15, after California's COVID-19 restrictions were listed after offering bottles to go.

"We are just happy to be open with a safe and welcoming environment for the community and visitors alike," said Martin Hanley, who owns Cobra Lily with his wife Lindsay.

Dunsmuir city councilor Juliana Lucchesi said the Hanleys are "wonderful hosts and give each customer a curated experience exploring local and regional wine offerings."

In the small amount of time they have been open, Lucchesi said, their wine selection has evolved and changed to make each visit different.

"As a former San Franciscan, I think Cobra Lily delivers big-city class in our community," said councilor Peter Arth.

The Hanley's chose the restaurant's name after the local pitcher plant that's endemic to the Siskiyou mountains, like the beverages they offer. The plant is reflected in their logo.

Located on the east side of Dunsmuir Avenue on Pine Street, facing the Dunsmuir mural, the restaurant will soon offer live music. Cobra Lily will also participate in Dunsmuir's Second Saturday celebrations each month with different specials, rotating art work on the walls, and extended hours. Gift certificates are available along with free internet.

Where to find Cobra Lily Bar & Bottle

Cobra Lily Bar & Bottle will be featuring their wines at Siskiyou Arts Museum's art opening receptions. Located at 4118 Pine Street, you can also find the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and on Yelp. Visit cobralilybar.com or call 530-500-1450.