The sight of music: Liberty Arts to open 'The Lyric' exhibit Sept. 11

Bill Choy

Siskiyou Daily News

Liberty Arts Gallery in Yreka is moving forward with its next show as well as planning for next year’s exhibits as they contend with challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming show, “The Lyric,” is scheduled to open Sept. 11 and will run through Oct. 16.

Due to COVID-19, the gallery is currently closed. Kim Presley, creative director and board chair at the gallery, is hoping to reopen before the show kicks off. To do so, the gallery could qualify as a retail gallery. There would be restrictions, such as limiting people inside, likely three to five at a time.

“The Lyric” will consist of community submitted work in response to the visions and emotions generated in each of us through the magic of the lyrics of songs. For example, the painting “Go Ask Alice” by Rajiv Hotek is inspired by the lyrics from the song, “Go Ask Alice” by Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane.

Another piece of art that will be displayed is by Allen King entitled “But if You Stay.” The piece is inspired by the lyrics to the song “If You Go Away,” written by Jacques Brel as translated from the French by Rod McKuen.

Presley said each year Liberty Arts puts on a show where community members can submit artwork. For example, the community was asked to submit work based on cowboy and western art.

“We’re excited about this show and have people from our community have the opportunity to submit their art and have it displayed,” she said. Presley added for many of the artists this is their first time having their work displayed in a gallery.

Opening night is tentatively set for Friday, Sept. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coinciding with the masked and socially distanced viewing inside the gallery, safely spaced chairs and tables on the plaza will be available for guests to enjoy while being serenaded with keyboard musician Scott Durbin.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own personal beverages and food, as the gallery is not serving.

Bella Arts and the Meat Market will be open for takeout.

“The Lyric” exhibition is funded, in part, by the California Arts Council.

Members of the gallery recently submitted a presentation to be shown to other members online to decide shows for the next year. Powerpoint presentations will be available for members to look at and vote on.

Typically, members get together in person for this decision-making meeting. Presley said,

She said that the wealth of creativity in Siskiyou County is “awe-inspiring” and she’s excited to see what artists have been working on.

Liberty Arts Gallery is located at 108 W. Miner Street. For more information, go to https://www.libertyartsyreka.org or call them at (530) 842-0222.