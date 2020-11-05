10 local jewelry artists featured at Marble Rim's First Friday event

The Marble Rim Gallery in Fort Jones will feature the work of 10 local jewelry makers at their First Friday event tomorrow, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to the opening of “Jewelry Makers of Siskiyou County.” Refreshments will be provided and much of the jewelry on display will be available for sale.

Each jeweler will show a variety of their pieces and many will be available to talk about their work, according to a gallery press release. Artists include Mount Shasta’s Bonnie Rose, and Weed’s Kim French as well as Scott Valley jewelry makers Karen West, Cora Brownell, Joy Edwards, Holly Bailey, Tina Chenevert, Tammy Drudge, Genny Elam, and Madison Emerick.

The exhibit will be available through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Here’s a little bit about each featured artist:

• Tina Chenevert has been creating unique beaded jewelry, sun-catchers, ornaments, key chains, and wind chimes under the name “Spiritina” for several years. Spiritina jewelry incorporates hand cut, hammered and torched copper, sterling silver, gold, and a variety of other metals along with a wide range of gemstones and specialty beads.

• Longtime artist and member of the Marble Rim Gallery, Cora Brownell will exhibit jewelry hand sculpted from metal, clay and special items stimulated by her appreciation of gemstones. Cora’s jewelry is evolving with hints of ancient and indigenous themes with a modern twist.

• Karen West of Eggtooth Originals jewelry is characterized by an organic, simple elegance with attention to detail. She uses traditional fabrication techniques that include solder, forge, saw/pierce, stone set and texture transfer via rolling mill. She loves designing with natural stones, plant patterns and textures.

• Scott Valley native Joy Edwards discovered making jewelry as a creative outlet more than 20 years ago. She enjoys using different materials such as semi-precious stones, crystals, and different metals in her creations. She specializes in earrings and necklaces.

• Holly Bailey of Waspish Wears Jewelry started from the need and want to create and preserve beautiful things found in nature. By preserving items in between glass, these shadowboxes showcasing family heirlooms, childhood memories and treasures of today are an expression from the heart. She uses handkerchiefs found in old dressers, ripped up tablecloths that were to be thrown away. Some jewelry is made with farm raised insects and bird feathers as well as natural stones and vintage glass pieces

• Bonnie Rose has been making jewelry since she was a child. Her designs are unique, but simple, celebrating the natural beauty and diversity of stones from around the world. All of her jewelry is set or wrapped in sterling silver or gold fill. She especially enjoys finding unusual cuts and patterns in stones, and making high quality gemstones available reasonably.

• Tammy Drudge is the owner of M.T.’s Paracord Bracelets & More. She has been creating paracord bracelets, pet collars, cowboy hat bands, and purse security bracelets for two years. She makes the bracelets because she loves the challenge and is always learning new types of weave.

• Kim French has been creating jewelry for many years. She creates beautiful earrings and necklaces from beads, shells and trinkets in unique configurations.

• Genny Elam began making jewelry recently, driven by the desire to learn to make repairs on the bracelets and earrings. She has found inspiration and connection from the many awesome jewelry makers on social media. She has always had a love for rocks, gemstones and crystals and her creations center around these elements.

• Madison Emerick is a fiber artist who also makes beaded, felted and paper bead jewelry. She enjoys learning new art forms and is always looking for ways to create unique forms of earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

Marble Rim Gallery is a non-profit, cooperative gallery under fiscal sponsorship of the Avery Theater in Etna. The gallery is open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Friday events offer a special opportunity to talk with artists in a relaxed social setting. Masks and social distancing practices will be in place to adhere to Siskiyou County Health Department safety requirements. The event is free to the public.

Marble Rim Gallery is located at 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones. Phone (530) 468-5442 or visit Marblerimgallery.org for more information.