See the art of Mt. Shasta as explained by Bill Miesse

Mount Shasta Herald

Discover the rich history of our mountain as an artists’ destination on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Siskiyou Land Trust’s online webinar by Bill Miesse. For over 180 years, Mt. Shasta has been an international destination for artists, including some of the best known American artists of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. Explorers, painters, graphic artists and the early photographers braved what was often a long journey to visit the mountain.

Bill Miesse is an expert on the early art of Mt. Shasta. He is the author of “Sudden and Solitary: Mount Shasta and Its Artistic Legacy,” and has continued his exploration of Shasta’s artistic history since the book’s publication in 2008.

Miesse tells the story of his search for the earliest picture of Mt. Shasta. From dusty and dimly lit storage cages eleven stories deep below Washington, DC, to illustrious libraries in Paris, to the basements of the Met Museum in New York City - Bill tracked down Mount Shasta’s historic artworks. Possibly the most unusual was a massive 1870s painting of the mountain adorning a wall in the stuffiest and most exclusive men’s club of LA.

It’s a great detective story as well as a visual treat. Miesse will share his passion and knowledge with a wide array of 19th and 20th century mountain art, through stories of the adventures and quotes from the artists themselves. You'll meet early California painters Albert Bierstadt and William Keith, modern masters of photography such as Imogen Cunningham and Ansel Adams, and locals like Grant Tau-in-dauli, a Wintu shaman and mountain guide, who learned the western style of painting on trips with E.W. Currier in the early 1900s.

Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. is the date for “Lost Legacy – the Art History of Mt. Shasta,” SLT’s first webinar of the autumn. Visit SiskiyouLandTrust.org for a link to register on Zoom or watch the live-cast on Facebook. There is no ticket to buy, but your donation of support for Siskiyou Land Trust will be welcomed.