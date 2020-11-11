There’s a lot to check out during Dunsmuir’s ‘Second Saturday’ event

Mount Shasta Herald

On the second Saturday of every month, Dunsmuir offers the very best of art, food, shopping, and culture of the Mt. Shasta region.

Here’s what’s happening this Saturday, Nov. 14 in Dunsmuir.

• Bite this Chew on That Pet Store will let you use their pet washing facility for free when you buy a large bag of dog food. Ask Brad.

• Cafe Maddalena’s is offering a special Second Saturday Prix Fixe menu. The meal includes Cream of Kuri Squash Soup, Braised Berbere Spiced Lamb Shank over Brown Butter Farro with pickled plums and lemon tart for dessert. $31 for this meal. Reservations recommended at (530) 235-2725.

• The Cornerstone Restaurant is offering coffee for just a dollar when you buy breakfast or lunch from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Check out their new Middle Eastern lunch entrees.

• Get your wood supply covered with plastic sheeting. The Dunsmuir Hardware is selling 10 ft x 25 ft 4 mil plastic sheeting for $10.99 as a Second Saturday special. Regularly priced at 15.99.

• Get a deal on a one-hour session Sensory Deprivation Floatation Tank for $50 (normally $60.) Be sure to ask about getting a combination massage and float and /or salt room therapy session. Enjoy the 20% off Second Saturday discount on any clothing at the Magic Mountain Massage & Wellness from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

• The Mossbrae Hotel will host an art reception for International artist Ray Beldner from 3 to 6 p.m. The Lone Arranger will play classical music from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with Linda Mattos Soprano and classical guitarist Mike Yee, while Rick Garrett will play Latin fingerstyle guitar from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Ray Beldner's work will be on display in the lobby’s hotel through Dec. 9 and will be available for purchase. Shastica Beauty Apothecary, Mt. Shasta Hand Knits and Heather Stone Jewelry will also be selling their wares throughout the day.

• The Sacred Well is hosting a poetry reading from 5 to 6 p.m. You are invited to read from any of the books at the store, choose from a favorite selection, or read one of your own. Their healthy hot drinks will also be available for a $1 off for Dunsmuir Second Saturday. Come join us.

• Check out the new show “BeWilderness” at the Siskiyou Arts Museum featuring works from nature illustrator Paula Fong and wildlife photographer Dan Elster. Their doors will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for Dunsmuir Second Saturday. The show will be on display through Dec. 26.

• Up N Running Espresso will be offering spicy chili with Italian sausage and a cornbread muffin from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• The Wheelhouse will be offering a Chicken Philly Sandwich with American cheese, onions, French fries and iced tea or a Coors Banquet for $12.99.

• Wonderland Music will showcase the art of local Dunsmuirian Chen Compton, who will also be spinning records from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• The Ted Fay Fly Shop will be paying your sales tax with any purchase in their store on Dunsmuir Second Saturday.

California state guidelines and protocols requested in all activities in regards to COVID-19. For more information, see dunsmuirsecondsaturday.com.