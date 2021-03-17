Newspaper correspondent’s photos are on display at Dunsmuir exhibit

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers correspondent reporter Shareen Strauss is sharing her photography at an exhibit at the Mossbrae Hotel in Dunsmuir through April.

Strauss, an avid outdoors enthusiast, generally dumps her professional camera in favor of her iPhone to capture the beauty of Siskiyou County during her excursions.

"I love sharing my photos and lately, people have been asking for me to print my work for them,” said Strauss. “I have a big following on Facebook of people enjoying the backcountry with me through my posts. I finally started printing them on canvases and selling them for people who have inquired.”

Strauss’s photos are mostly of Mt. Shasta and closeups of flowers, but she does also shoot scenes around Siskiyou County when she is not hunting down a story for the newspaper.

Her love of capturing landscapes has been one of her passions throughout her life. Over the last 40 years, Strauss has done commercial work on the side shooting weddings, school and holiday portraits, and real estate for people.

“I just love to take pictures. Weddings are so much fun. But capturing the daily changes around the mountain brings me pure joy. I tend to take the same pictures from the same spots but the weather makes them all look so different.”

Strauss’s exhibit opened last Saturday during Dunsmuir’s Second Saturday event and will be open to the public until the second week of April at 5734 Dunsmuir Ave, Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.