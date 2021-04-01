April fools! These Siskiyou agencies are getting in on the fun

Some North State law enforcement agencies are getting in the holiday spirit today with social media pranks for Aprils Fools Day, including the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office and the Mount Shasta Police Department.

Here's a collection of some of the April Fools Day posts that are making people look twice.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff LaRue announces newest department initiative

Starting today, all deputies will begin turning in their patrol vehicles and will be issued a horse and riding gear. This initiative comes in an effort to save money while providing a greener and friendlier form of transportation. Sheriff LaRue believes this is a step in the right direction for Siskiyou County.

According to Sheriff LaRue: “Why are we still driving cars? This is Siskiyou County. Deputies are often sent to remote areas where cars are almost useless. Sure, there might be a small adjustment period but the choice is obvious. How are we supposed to drive anywhere when gas is $10 per gallon? Plus, horses prevent our deputies from feeling so lonely out in the field.”

As you can see in the attached photo, Deputy Masson has already turned in her vehicle and is training with her horse.

April Fools! Did we get you?

Okay, we are not really turning in our patrol vehicles for horses (although that would be cool). Use this as your official reminder that today is April 1st. You might want to be on the lookout for all the pranks and jokes someone might try to pull on you today.

Speaking of jokes, do you know what’s not a joke? Calling 9-1-1 when you don’t have an emergency. When you call 9-1-1, our dispatchers stop what they are doing to answer that call. Sometimes that means putting another 9-1-1 call on hold, which might be an actual emergency. Repeated misuse of 9-1-1 is a crime. If you do not have an emergency but want to contact the Sheriff’s Office, call our non-emergency line: (530) 841-2900.

Mount Shasta Police Department

Eurocopter purchase with grant funding

Through a generous grant from the department of Homeland Security, the department has been able to secure a helicopter for operations. The new American Eurocopter AS 350B2 will be used primarily for traffic enforcement within the city limits.

#aprilfools

Redding California Highway Patrol

Our neighbors to the south credited the Merced CHP for their April Fools Day post:

Introducing the newest patrol unit to the fleet

CHP Redding will be the first area to test the new tractor/trailer combination patrol vehicle. This new patrol vehicle will be utilized to enhance the ability for officers to identify distracted drivers. The raised viewing location allows officers to easily spot drivers using a mobile phone without a handsfree device. Once officers have located a distracted driver, they will call for another unit to make the enforcement stop. If there is not another unit available, the new patrol vehicle is equipped with emergency lights and will allow the officer to make the enforcement stop if necessary.

If you are still reading this, we would like to wish you Happy April Fool’s Day, and hope you got a chuckle!

Remember, driving distracted is no laughing matter. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. CHP Redding will continue to partner with local law enforcement and will conduct increased/targeted enforcement of distracted driving laws this month. With support from the California Office of Traffic Safety, Impact Teen Drivers, and other traffic safety partners will work together through Distracted Driving Awareness Month to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

Driving is a complex task, requiring a motorist’s full attention. Anything that diverts the driver’s eyes or attention from the roadway, even for 1-2 seconds, could result in tragedy. The bottom line, whatever the distraction, “It’s Not Worth It!”

Railroad Park Resort

Dunsmuir's iconic Railroad Park Resort has locomotive stolen

Last night under cover of darkness the Willamette Locomotive was stolen from the courtyard. Please be on the lookout! It is a 1926 model, 3-truck locomotive with 3 Cylinders and weighs 148,140lbs.

The first person to personally come into the Gift Shop and tell us where we can find it will receive a reward of a $25 Gift Card and a Happy April Fools Day greeting.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.