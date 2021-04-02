Here's where to see the Easter Bunny, have Easter dinner this weekend

Easter Egg Hunt

Shasta View Estates and the Weed Chamber of Commerce are hosting their 18th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 11 a.m. Located at 445 Park Street in Weed. A fun-filled hunt with prizes donated by Mountain Living Real Estate Group. Country Kettle Corn will be available. Masks are required and there will be a hand-washing station. Following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Ages pre-K to sixth grade.

Easter Bunny in Montague

5:30 to 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 2 crusing town on the back of the fire truck. Sponsored by Montague Rotary.

Easter drive-thru

Today, Friday, April 2 at Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka from 6 to 8 p.m. Goodies for children and adults. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Grenada Community Berean Church will host its Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Games, refreshments, coloring contest, a skit and egg hunt for different ages. Located in Hebrews and in the back parking lot.

Mt. Shasta Elks Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 3 at Mount Shasta City Park. Drive through anytime between 10 a.m. and noon. For children 0-10. People should remain in their vehicles and each child will receive a bag of goodies delivered right to their car. No walk-ups allowed. Bags only given to children present in the vehicle.

Places to have Easter dinner or brunch

Tree House Restaurant and Cooper's Bar & Grill

The restaurants, located in the Best Western Tree House, 111 Morgan Way in Mount Shasta, will serve Easter dinner between 2 and 9 p.m.

Choices include a prime rib dinner; ham steak dinner; or duxcell stuffed bell pepper with a choice of soup or salad and a choice of dessert: cheesecake, carrot cake, ice cream or sorbet (mango or acai berry).

First come, first served; no reservations will be taken.

Denny Bar Co.

Etna's Denny Bar Co. will serve specials Sunday including steak and eggs; ham and eggs benedict; classic french toast; and one liter Easter drinks like bloody marys and mimosas.

Call to book at table at (530) 467-5115.

Lalo's Restaurant

The Mexican food staple, Lalo's Restaurant in Mount Shasta will open at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Featuring all their regular specials.

White Mountain Café

White Mountain Café at 241 Main Street in McCloud is hosting brunch on both Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Choices include an olde fashioned breakfast; breakfast sandwich; avocado toast and parfait; pork belly cubano; eggs benedict; banana foster french toast; Dutch babies; New England strimp roll; barbacoa tacos; and a Tasso bacon burger.

Call (530) 945-0499 for information.

Jefferson's Roadhouse

Jefferson's Roadhouse in Yreka will be open regular hours this weeked.

The special on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon is quiche and a mimosa for $16.99.

The Easter Dinner special, served from noon to close, is ham steak with a side of soup or salad for $17.99.

Jefferson's Roadhouse is located at 1281 S. Main Street in Yreka.

Lilys Restaurant

Lilys, located at 1013 S. Mt. Shasta Blvd. will be open both Saturday and Sunday for brunch and dinner with their full menu, plus some specials, including chicken fried steak and crab cake benedict for brunch; and prime rib and roasted lamb for dinner.

A full bar is available, featuring mimosas and bloody marys.

Reservations are recommended by calling (530) 926-3372.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.