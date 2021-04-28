Mother's Day Brothers Reed concert is a fundraiser to save Callahan Community Center

Staff reports

An outdoor Brothers Reed concert on Mother's Day, May 9, is a fundraiser in the quest to save the Callahan Community Center.

“As you may have read ... the community of Callahan is struggling legally to hang on to its historic buildings, which the California Grange has sued to obtain,” said event organizer Jeffy Marx. “The state organization has never paid anything toward these buildings. It was always the Mt. Bolivar Grange that covered maintenance, taxes, insurance original costs and the deed was in the Mt. Bolivar’s name. The local Mt. Bolivar Grange deeded the buildings to the nonprofit, Callahan Community Center over three years ago.”

Marx said the CCC “has a great lawyer in our midst who, along with a co-counsel of renown are willing to represent the CCC pro bono.” However, the group needs to cover paralegal expenses and court costs.

“The CCC is currently broke because, of course, there have been no fundraising events through the pandemic,” Marx added.

The concert, held from 3 to 5 p.m. in Callahan is free, but donations to the cause are welcomed.

While people enjoy the music of The Brothers Reed, they can also indulge in a dinner of local beef hamburgers with all the condiments. “So mom will not have to cook!” Marx said.

Those who cannot make it to the concert but would like to contribute to the CCC cause can send a check to the Callahan Community Center, PO Box 1545, Callahan, CA 96014. Donations are tax deductible.