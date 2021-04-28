Registration’s open now for virtual 2021 Mt. Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run

Staff reports

Registration is now open for the Mountain Runners’ 2021 Mt. Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run, which will be held virtually for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it’s the right choice, but we’re disappointed, as we want nothing more than to bring our community together with this time-honored event,” said Justi Hansen, executive director of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance. “While the vaccine rollout has gained momentum, and it’s looking promising to hold large outdoor public events this summer, we have concluded that we do not have the capacity to monitor social distancing protocols at an event that attracts up to 4,000 people. Additionally, we are not in a position to risk losing non-refundable planning and logistics expenses in the event of a last-minute cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

Mountain Runners hosted a successful virtual event last year in 2020, reaching people from all over the country despite the obstacles and challenges COVID-19 brought over the past year.

More:Will there be a Fourth of July fireworks show in Mount Shasta in 2021?

More:Mount Shasta's Fourth of July celebration: is it happening this year?

Here’s how the Mt. Shasta Fourth of July Virtual Walk/Run will work. Participants can register at mountainrunners.org for one of three walk/run options: 5-mile run, 2-mile walk, or 2-mile youth-run. Registration includes a commemorative Fourth of July Walk/Run t-shirt, a drawing entry to win a Giant gravel bike and Yeti cooler grand prize package, and a downloadable app that will automatically track and upload participants’ walk or run times to the event registration page.

Registrants can participate in the virtual event inside their homes or outside from anywhere in the world on July 4, 2021. Participants are encouraged to post pictures and stories on the Mountain Runners Facebook and Instagram pages.

Registration will be open from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, July 4.

For those who don’t want to participate in the event, but want to purchase a t-shirt, can do so now through July 4 at bonfire.com/mountainrunners-2021-4th-of-july-runwalk160/. The virtual walk/run is sponsored by Weed Grocery Outlet, Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware, and Berryvale Grocery.

The purpose of the Mt. Shasta Fourth of July Walk/Run is to inspire community health while honoring a long-loved tradition of connection, goodwill, and good old fashion fun.

More:No, it's not legal yet to collect roadkill in California

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the local youth sports groups and organizations that provide volunteer support for the traditional in-person walk/run. These groups include the South Siskiyou Swim Team, Mt. Shasta High School Alpine Race Team, Mt. Shasta Race Association, Mt. Shasta Martial Arts Program, Mt. Shasta High School Cross Country Team, Mt. Shasta High School Basketball Team, Siskiyou 4-H, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 97.

For more information and to register for the 4th of July, Virtual Walk/Run, go to mountainrunners.org. Local artist Sarah Neyhart created this year’s t-shirt design, and it can be viewed at mountainrunners.org.