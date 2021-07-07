Seven outdoor dining spots to enjoy in the Mt. Shasta area this summer

The umbrellas are up. Chairs and tables are arranged. Patios are open. Dining al fresco is in full swing in the Mt. Shasta area.

With Siskiyou County's impressive beauty, dining at restaurants in the shade of a patio is a summertime favorite.

These restaurants are where you can enjoy a delicious meal served up with a view of Mt. Shasta itself, watch people on Mt. Shasta Boulevard, or see golfers tee off.

Rolling into our second pandemic summer, outdoor dining is more welcoming than ever.

So sit back. Sip some craft cocktails, margaritas, or cold beer. Order a burger, pizza or a seared ahi sandwich and enjoy the outdoors.

Here's a sampling of places to dine al fresco in Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir. Be sure to check ahead for days, hours and seating availability.

The Garden Tap

1172 S. Mt. Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta

About: Hands down, the most beautiful – and unique – place to eat in Mount Shasta. Situated "amidst the frogs and the flowers" at Native Grounds Nursery, the Garden Tap is a food truck in the middle of a garden paradise that offers organic salads and wood-fired pizzas piled with freshly grown toppings. Garden Tap also features a rotating selection of locally-crafted beers and cider from Mt. Shasta Brewing Co., Dunsmuir Brewery Works, Etna Brewing Co., Fall River Brewing Co. and locally brewed Alua Kombucha. Parking and seating can be tight, but you can park down the street and walk in if there aren't any spaces available. You will want to hang out long after the last bite has been devoured.

For info: 530 568-8101 or gardentapmtshasta.wordpress.com

Pipeline Craft Taps and Kitchen

320 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta

About: One of Mount Shasta's newer restaurants, Pipeline was also one of the first to embrace outdoor dining. A few parking spaces in front of the Mt. Shasta Boulevard restaurant have been transformed into a welcoming patio oasis where one can enjoy a beer from a vast selection along with a seared ahi taco or Pipeline burger in comfortable shade, all while watching the world go by. Menu items include duck fat fries, a perfect pear salad, pork carnitas tacos and a lamb burger. And, with large, roll-up windows out front, you can sit at a table inside but also enjoy the summer breeze.

More info: 530-918-6020 or on Facebook

Dunsmuir Brew Works

5701 Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir

About: Talk about people watching – Dunsmuir Brewery Works is another excellent place to take a break and watch the world go by. Located on Dunsmuir's Sacramento Avenue, their patio and beer garden are the perfect places to enjoy a bite or a pint. Dunsmuir Brew Works serves hand crafted ales and tasty food using the freshest ingredients. Specialities include their elk burger, duck carnitas tacos and a variety of burgers made with quality R&R Beef that's never frozen.

For info: 530-235-1900 or dunsmuirbreweryworks.com

Poncho's and Lefkowitz

401 South Mt. Shasta Blvd., Mount Shasta

About: Locals know that Poncho's food packs a flavorful – and addictive – punch. Featuring outdoor seating on picnic benches right on Mount Shasta Boulevard, Poncho's is a food truck serving up sausage, bratwurst, "gourmet" hot dogs, Mexican street fare, fish tacos, and homemade strawberry lemonade with outdoor seating on benches out front. Walk up to order then sit back and enjoy a The Works or a Big Kahuna burrito and take in the beauty of Mt. Shasta shoulder to shoulder with the locals.

For info: 530-926-1505 or on Facebook

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

520 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd, Mount Shasta

About: Lalo's has been a favorite in Mount Shasta since 1976, serving up family recipes and Mexican favorites. Their breakfast is a special treat on Saturday and Sunday. With comfortable seating outdoors on their patio, you can enjoy a cocktail or margarita from their full bar. People rave about their salsa and guacamole, as well as classic favorites like Lalo's enchiladas and tacos.

For info: 530-926-5123

Mount Shasta Resort's Highland House

1000 Siskiyou Lake Blvd., Mount Shasta

About: Sit outdoors and enjoy a stunning view of Mt. Shasta, the Eddys and the resort's beautifully kept greens at the Highland House Restaurant's family-friendly deck. Serving lunch and dinner fare, the resort is an elegant place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Lunch favorites include Baja fish tacos, the crispy chicken club, and their homemade black bean and farro burger. For dinner, try their flank steak, oven roasted apricot and thyme chicken, or slow roasted pork and white bean ragu.

For info: (530) 926-3030 or mountshastaresort.com

YAKS Shack

401 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. Mount Shasta

About: Recently opened in Mount Shasta, Yaks has proven popular with those who want to enjoy the restaurant's colorful murals and wrought iron fences under the shade of bright red umbrellas, right on Mount Shasta's thoroughfare. The patio is year-round open space with heating units for winter. YAKS Shack menu includes breakfast burritos, homemade bagels and other baked goods, and espresso coffee beverages, as well as a burger menu, barbecue, fresh salads with homemade dressings, and 14 beers on tap from microbrews originating from San Diego to Oregon.

For info: 530-918-5569 or www.yaks.com/shack

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.