SAM presents 'Beyond Joshua' at Second Saturday exhibit opener

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

The Siskiyou Arts Museum's newest exhibit, "Beyond Joshua: A retrospective of art and music by Joshua Jerue," will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 14 during Dunsmuir's Second Saturday celebration. Light refreshments and beverages will be served on the back deck.

Jerue was a prolific artist who died unexpectedly in March just days shy of his 45th birthday.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 4.

In a 2017 art exhibit at SAM, Jerue described himself as a painter, an iconographer, a public window artist, and a singer/songwriter.

“Creativity is my journey ... a journey that I’ve been on my entire life: studying, practicing music, painting, doing sculpture, painting holiday windows for local businesses," he wrote. "Over the years, I have been fortunate to work with and learn from many inspirational teachers, artists and musicians. As I sing, write new songs, participate regularly in live public street performances of art and music, I am continuously inspired to create new visions.”

In addition to many of his paintings, the exhibit includes Jerue's sculptures, prints and music. In the final year of his life, Joshua poured most of his remaining creative energies into producing several CDs of new songs.

To help sponsor the show, contact curator Lindsay Hanley by emailing curatorsam@gmail.com.

SAM is a member and volunteer supported nonprofit art gallery and gift shop, located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. Summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4pm. On the Second Saturday of each month, SAM is open until 7 p.m.

For more information, go to www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or call 530-235-4711.

More:Dunsmuir art exhibit: Meet the artists featured at SAM's 'Through Space and Time'

More:SAM artist encourages people to take art home with them