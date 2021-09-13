McCloud band Monkey Lash to release first album, 'Jangle Pop'

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

The band called Monkey Lash, made up of four McCloud High School students, is making a name for themselves.

McCloud's last successful band was the Hot N Tots in the 20s and 30s. Now, Monkey Lash, which has performed publicly in many McCloud events, is producing their first record album "Jangle Pop,'' which will be coming out on Oct. 10.

Their debut album is original music written by band member, guitarist and vocalist Hans Fox. Jaden Quiring is backup vocals and plays bass guitar. Drummer Seth Walton joined the group last year and Mason Ingram, who also plays the bass, joined the group six months ago.

Together, they have played their music at the McCloud Mushroom and at the Fiesta Lumberjack Festivals, and at the American Legion Post 92 on weekend evenings. They have regular venues for the public in basements of local houses around McCloud.

Starting out as the high school band, they branched off during the COVID-19 pandemic and studied individually on Zoom before they again came together to form Monkey Lash.

Their name, Monkey Lash, came along as a joke. Hans likes the animal and the suggestion of whiplash and monkey pump brought the name together. They even gave themselves Monkey Lash names. Jaden Quiring is Vanilla Gorilla, given to him by his high school coach during football season. Seth Walton is called Chimpanzee with ADHD. Mason Ingram acquired the name Oran Gotang. And Hans Fox went with the name Gibbon in Prison because it rhymes and he likes gibbons.

They compare their style of music to Nirvana songs and were also inspired by Mac DeMarko and the Grateful Dead with song structure. Their music is metaphoric and abstract but not distorted like rock and roll, according to Fox. "It is considered laid back and calming," he said.

Their goal is to build a fan base and an online presence on Instagram and Spotify. Thus far, they built 50 streams in one night when challenged to acquire that many in a week.

'Our music is for the newer generation'

"My ego has been dangerously high," said Fox. "We will dye our hair if we meet the challenge of 100 monthly listeners by the end of the year. We currently have 43 listeners. Our music is for the newer generation."

Each band member adds an element – Fox is the intellect, Quiring is an entrepreneur and is "always on," while Ingram adds a calming element to the band and Walton is "visually knowledgeable."

Twelve of their 20 original songs will be featured on the album targeting teens and young adults. They will be sold on Spotify, Apple Music, and on You Tube. CDs will be sold at the upcoming October Apple Harvest Festival in McCloud. Proceeds from the sales of their first album will go to buy a van for the band so they can branch out.

Monkey Lash is already planning their next album, which is going to be a rock and roll Christmas album called MonkeyPump 2022. There will be a few traditional songs along with some originals.

Monkey Lash can be found on Tik Tok, YouTube, and Spotify. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram as Monkey Lash Official. For more information, their email is monkeylashofficial@gmail.com.