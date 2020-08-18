Father and daughter sweep Siskiyou Golden Fair's photography contest

Nine year old Ava Workman is following in her father’s footsteps. She and her dad Ryan Workman both love taking photos, and together, they swept the Siskiyou Golden Fair’s photography contest, taking home four first place ribbons.

This year’s contest was held virtually due to the pandemic. All the entries are available for viewing online at the fair’s website, www.sisqfair.com.

Ryan, 40, said he caught the photography bug when he was a child, watching his dad, Mike Workman, take, print and mount photos. “I was always inspired seeing his final products and admired the work he put into them,” Ryan said.

He got his first camera when he was 4. “I think from then on I just always wanted to take pictures,” said Ryan, who recently became more serious about his photography business by creating a website and more actively selling his prints.

“I remember being a child and turning my film into what was Payless to get it developed and having to wait what seemed like eternity to get the photos back,” said Workman.

When he was 12, Ryan attended a Performing Arts Camp at College of the Siskiyous, where he learned to use a camera in manual mode, and got to develop photos in the darkroom. This further inspired him to pursue photography.

He refers to himself as “just a guy with a camera and a passion to share my view of the world through my lens.” He uses proceeds from photography sales to support his passion for photography and to continue obtaining the equipment necessary to create even better images.

“Ava has always been my adventure buddy from the day she was born,” said Ryan. She accompanied him on adventures, big and small, to capture photos.

Ryan said over the years, Ava started to get bored just standing there watching him and began playing with the camera, pressing the button.

Now a third grader, Ava is taking photos of her own. She’s also learning how to edit them, Ryan said.

“She actually edited her own photos (for the fair) to her liking,” Ryan said.

Whatever she did worked – Ava’s black and white photo of Mossbrae Falls won a blue ribbon in the 9-10 year old black and white class. Her photo of a bee on a lupine flower took first place in the junior color class.

Ryan’s elegant black and white photo of a flower won first place in the advanced B&W class, and his photo of Mt. Shasta taken in a field of purple flowers received a first place nod from the judges in the advanced color division.

Ryan’s photography can be seen and purchased at ryanworkmanphotography.com/.

Other photography winners

Other winners include Emily Hoogendoorn in the beginning adult black and white class. Roxanne Coonrod won the intermediate black and white class.

In the adult color division, Hoogendoorn was the beginning winner and Jon Patterson won the intermediate class.

Callahan Zediker took home the blue ribbon in the 11-14-year-old black and white class, and Aiden Harmse won the 11-14-year-old class.

The primary photography division was won by Lexie Hargett.

In addition to photography, the fair’s online competition included fine arts and home arts.

Clothing and Textiles

Linda Peck won a ribbon for hand knit footwear, headwear, hand wear and sweater. Linda also placed first in crocheted items.

Tammy Luiz won the children’s wear category.

In quilts Kathy Durett won machine-made quilts, Karen Opgenorth was the long arm machine winner and Christal Duncan won the Machine Applique division.

In the junior category, Hailey Luiz was the winner in the 9-10 year-old sewing category and Callahan Zediker was victorious in the division for 11-14 year-olds.

Arts and Crafts

Color drawing was won by Shanna Wilson.

Jody Aceves won the holiday decorations, creative writing and miscellaneous crafts.

In the junior division Wyatt Franklin won in creative writing, Ivan Super won with his woodworking, Hailee Luiz was the 9-10 fine arts winner, Wyatt Franklin was the 11-14 fine arts winner and Hailee Luiz won miscellaneous crafts.

Primary crafts were won by Nora Franklin.