Crib set: Aug. 21, 2020

Staff reports

Amelia Marie

Nikki Mears and Joshua Pappion of Yreka welcomed a daughter, Amelia Marie Pappion on August 17, 2020.

Amelia was born at 6:15 p.m. at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

Madelyn Day

Erin McGuire and Lawrance Bonifield of Dunsmuir chose the name Madelyn Day Bonifield for their daughter, born August 20, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.

Madelyn weighed eight pounds, five ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Adriane Nebiolini of Dunsmuir. Paternal grandparents are Barbara Figlia of Mount Shasta and Lance Bonifield of Michigan.

Madelyn joins big brothers Chris and Blake.

Camden Merle

Tessa Montgomery and Cody Clure of Mount Shasta are the parents of a son, Camden Merle Clure, born at 10:32 a.m. on August 20, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.

Camden weighed eight pounds, seven ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Dorian Aiello and Michael Aiello of Mount Shasta. Paternal grandparents are Robin and Mark Clure of Mount Shasta. Paternal great grandparents are Robert and Freida Tadina; and Peggy Clure.

Camden joins big brothers Liam Montgomery and Davis Clure.