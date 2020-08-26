Think your pet is cute enough to be in a calendar?

If you think your pet is cute enough to be pictured in a calendar – and who doesn’t think their pet is the cutest? – you can submit their photo in Siskiyou Humane Society’s Go Go Photo Contest for a chance at just that.

The contest is a fundraiser for to help the humane society sustain operations during the pandemic. Because their main source of income is from thrift stores in Mount Shasta and Yreka, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit their pocketbooks.

Funding from the contest will also go toward them improve their dog housing facility in Mount Shasta. They have a goal of raising $10,000.

Submit your favorite photo of your pet for a $2 donation, then get your family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture. Prizes include having your pet featured in a full spread in the Siskiyou Humane Society’s 2021 calendar and tickets to the humane society’s annual Fur Ball Gala. All photo entries with five votes or more are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages.

Enter at www.gogophotocontest.com/siskiyouhumane by Sept. 30. You can also pre-order a 2021 calendar now, or in December 2020. Contact Anne-Marie Hosler at fundraising@siskiyouhumane.org with questions.