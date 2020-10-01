Dunsmuir to host two more farmers markets this season

Mount Shasta Herald

Belcampo Farms from Gazelle will be at the Dunsmuir Farmers Market today, Oct. 1, with their organic products – produce, beef, pork, and chicken, and eggs. Star Walker Farms from the Scott Valley will bring their organic Scottish Highland and Angus beef and Heritage Pork. Dunsmuir Community Garden brings a wide variety of vegetables from the Community Garden. Kindred Gardens will bring plants for the house and yard and garden, including vegetable starts and herbs as well as decorative plants. There are many kinds of succulents. Silvia Flores features handmade pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales, and Pyroclastic Chocolates offers handmade chocolates infused with different flavors, such as Mexican, Cafe au Lait, Key Lime, Earl Grey, Lemon Lavender, and others.

More:Etna Farmers Market + Swiss Chard with Vinegar

More:Siskiyou chef creates crystal candies that make you look twice

Dunsmuir Farmers Market will be open Thursday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 8. EBT and WIC purchases will be matched up to $20 as long as funds are available. Some vendors accept credit card payment as well as cash and match tokens. It has been a busy season, and the vendors look forward to bringing their fresh, local products to the community in these two final markets. Market manager Andrea Herr encourages the community to come out and support these local farmers and producers and enjoy the delicious tastes of summer.

The market is Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. on Spruce St. between Dunsmuir and Shasta Avenues, next to Dunsmuir Brewery Works. Bring masks and practice social distancing. Extra masks are available if needed. Call (530) 925-4355 for more information.