Mount Shasta Chamber hosts pumpkin carving contest

The Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce will host the first of what they hope will become an annual tradition – a pumpkin carving and painting contest.

Prizes include an all day pass and lesson at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, pizza gift cards, art supplies and more.

The fee to enter is $10 which gets you a pumpkin, goody bag and entry into the raffle.

If you are a business and would like to sponsored a child for $10 call Kaila at the chamber office.

Categories are Kindergarten through third graders, which will be asked to paint their pumpkins, and fourth through eighth, which will carve their gourds.

Prizes were donated by Sportsman’s Den, Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware, Mt, Shasta Ski Park, The Fifth Season, Mountain Wireless AT&T and Say Cheese Pizza.

Pumpkins and goody bags will be ready to be picked up on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce from noon to 4 p.m.

Pumpkins should be dropped off at Northland Cable by Monday, Oct. 26 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. where they will be displayed for viewing. Judging will take place on Oct. 27.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, prizes and raffles will be announced pumpkins can be picked up anytime between Oct. 28 and 30.

Call (530) 926-3165 with questions.