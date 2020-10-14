Good weather means more Mount Shasta Farmers Markets

Mount Shasta Herald

With sunny weather continuing and plenty of bounty still to be had, Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market is extending its season until the end of October for the first time in its history. The market, now in its 21st year, has added two more Monday afternoons and will finish on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, Dunsmuir's Farmers Market has called it a season on Oct. 8. The public and vendors enjoyed one of the best seasons the market has experienced, said market manager Andrea Herr.

To celebrate in Mount Shasta, the market is raising the Market Match daily maximum from $20 to $30. That means CalFresh customers can get $30 in free Market Match vouchers for the first $30 of EBT tokens they purchase. The Market Match vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at MSFM.

Market vendors include Marble Mountain Farm, Belcampo Farm, Kane Family Garden, Thunderbird Produce, Cornerstone Farm, Skyelark Ranch, Kindred Gardens, Jefferson Bee, StarWalker Farms, Alua Kombucha, The Oven Bakery, Hoa’s Spring Rolls, Sengthong’s, Silvia’s Tamales, Pyroclastic Chocolate, and Salt & Savour.

In spite of the pandemic, the season has been strong. MSFM found a new home on E. Castle Street in downtown Mount Shasta, managed a safe and prosperous market environment, had 6 new vendors and one new owner, and served an average of more than 500 customers each market day.

Now, an abundance of produce in mid-October is leading to the first-ever extension of MSFM market days through October.

“Thanks to our great vendors, volunteers, staff and customers for making this a season worth extending,” said market manager Steve Gerace. “Farmers Markets were deemed essential businesses back in May and we did not know how the community would receive the safety protocols. We heard supply chains for things like wheat and beef had broken (among many others) and we just knew the market needed to be available to sell direct to the consumer.”

Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market operates from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Mondays through October 26 in downtown Mount Shasta.