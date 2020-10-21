Want to cut your own? STNF offers Christmas tree permits online
Christmas tree permits will be available online this year for the Shasta Trinity National Forest at recreation.gov starting Nov. 1.
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit visit www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/stnf. It is important to carefully read the overview and the "need to know" information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will need to set up, or login to, a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Permits will be $10 plus a $2.50 service fee.
Please not the STNF will no longer issue permits for the Lassen National Forest. Sales for Lassen NF Christmas tree permits will begin on Nov. 1 by mail only. See go.usa.gov/xGFG8 for details.
More information on Christmas tree permits for the STNF can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/stnf/christmastreepermits.