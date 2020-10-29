Halloween 2020: A list of happenings in Siskiyou County

While door-to-door trick or treating is not being recommended by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to have a bit of fun can enjoy various family, community, and bone-shaking activities under the full moon on Halloween night. Grab your costume, get your mask, and get those treats!

Here’s a list of events throughout north and south Siskiyou County

North County

• This Friday, Oct. 30, Siskiyou Family YMCA is hosting Parent’s Night Out! Ages K-6 are welcome with approval. For members, $20 for 1st child, additional $5 for added siblings. For non members, $30 for first child, $10 for additional siblings. Additional fees may apply for day of registration. Contact Siskiyou YMCA at (530) 842-9622 for full details and offerings, or visit them at 350 N. Foothill Drive, Yreka.

• The Kahtishraam Wellness Center, 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, is hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treat event in their parking lot on Friday, Oct. 30. From 6 to 9 p.m., this free, family event will be filled with tricks, treats, and prizes. Contact (530) 598-7674, (530) 643-0347, or (530) 842-5283 for details.

• This year’s Trick-or-Treat Downtown event in Yreka starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Trick-or-treaters donned in their best costumes can visit participating Yreka businesses for tricks and treats. Hosted by the Grenvik Group, contact Natalie or Erica at (530) 643-7342 for full details and a list of participants.

• Decision Life Church will be hosting their event on Saturday, Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m. Held in the parking lot, there will also be hot dogs, chili, hot cocoa, games and more. 203 Wetzel Way, Yreka.

• Grenada Community Berean Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot of the church. This family friendly event will follow social distancing guidelines, and there will be treats, games, and smores. A movie will be shown in the auditorium every thirty minutes. Located at 512 6th Street, Grenada. Contact GCBC for full event details.

• If you want to trick-or-treat in a safe environment, come to Montague’s Railroad Park on Oct. 31, starting at 5 p.m. If you area interested in participating in handing out candy, come with your trunk decorated and ready to go! Contact Montague Parks and Recreation for more information.

• The City of Etna will be hosting their event on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street. Contact the Etna Police Activities League on Facebook for more information. • The Rex Club invites all to attend their Zombie Party on Oct. 31. This 21 + event runs from 9 p.m. to close. There will be a costume contest at 11 p.m., and drink specials. 111 S. Main St. Yreka

South County

• Nature’s Glory Home Decor, 612 S. Mt, Shasta Blvd., will be handing out goodie bags and refreshements for trick-or-treaters and their parents. Held from 3 to 7 p.m.

• McCloud River Bed & Breakfast will be handing out yummy treats to those brave enough to trick-or-treat.

• Mt. Shasta Abundant Life Church of the Nazarene will hold a drive-thru harvest treat-bag giveaway on Oct. 31. There will also be a harvest scene photo-op for kids and their families. Located at 954 N Old Stage Rd., Mt Shasta.

• Weed Berean Church invites the community to their event on Sat. Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Weed Berean Church in the upper parking lot. This afternoon offers free and safe family fun. 750 S. Weed Blvd., Weed.

• The City of Weed invites the community to participate in a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 31. Candy donations are still being accepted at the Chamber office. Held on Main Street in Weed from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call (530) 938-4624 to reserve a space today. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks and distancing will be required for all adults in the walk, sanitizing stations will be present at entrances and exists, and the trunk-or-treat will be one way, beginning at Division St., moving to W. Inez St. Also, best decorated trunks will be eligible for a prize!

• During Weed’s downtown trunk-or-treat event, From 4 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy $3 single burgers and $4 double burgers from the Weed Fire Department. Available in the Tri-Counties Bank parking lot.

More:Moon over Mt. Shasta: full moon will be visible Halloween night for first time in decades

• Come get some delicious treats at Mount Shasta High’s Ghostly Goodies event on Oct. 30! Held at the High School from 5 to 7 p.m. get some treats, take some photos, and enjoy some ghastly good times. Masks are mandatory, and social distancing measures will be taken.

• Members of the Mt. Shasta Goddess Temple are welcome to attend the Sacred Well’s online Full Moon Devotional on Oct. at 7 p.m. If wishing to attend, join the temple at any membership level and information will be shared via their Patreon. 5816 Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir.

More:From 'The Shining' to 'The Birds,' 25 horror movies to watch before you die

• Siskiyou Brew Works, 110 Squaw Valley Road, McCloud, will be hosting a Pizza and Boos event on Oct. 30 and 31. Starting at 6 p.m. both nights, come dressed in costume to enjoy some Halloween specials. Call Siskiyou Brew Works for further information and COVID-19 guidelines.

• Hotel Dunsmuir will be hosting a Halloween Party this year on Oct. 31, featuring an open house of Spooky!, featuring artwork from a local artist. There will be refreshments, Halloween activities and raffles. At 8 p.m., the theater will show a classic horror movie followed by a presentation of a trailer for the movie titled “Hotel Dunsmuir,” filmed in Siskiyou County earlier this year, with a cast presentation on the stage. Followed by live music. Contact the hotel for full details, COVID-19 guidelines, and ticket information.

More:Holidays and COVID-19: CDC recommends keeping gatherings small

• The Dunsmuir Eagles will be hosting their 4th annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. There will be costume contests, miniature golf games, finger food, and a two drink minimum. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, tickets will be $1 each. Members and guests are reminded to bring/wear a mask. Held at Eagles Hall, 5941 Sacramento Ave., Dunsmuir.

• This Oct. 31, The Weed Mercantile Mall will be hosting a grand opening celebration and Halloween fun for it’s newest addition, A Little Light Bookstore. There will be fun Halloween themed crafts for kids, trick-or-treating, live music, karaoke and refreshments. From 3 to 4 p.m., there will be crafts, and trick-or-treating, and from 4 to 5 p.m. there will be a costume dance party and karaoke. Staff and participants are to wear masks, sanitize and practice social distancing. Located at 590 Main St., Weed. inside the Mercantile.