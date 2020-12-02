Dunsmuir Rotary's pie sale supports weekend food program

Mount Shasta Herald

While the Rotary Club of Dunsmuir was not able to hold their annual Craft’s Faire or host the annual Global Thanksgiving, they were not idle last week. Many members spent three days making 90 preordered pies which were either picked up or delivered on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The fundraiser raised money for the Dunsmuir Elementary Weekend backpack food program.

The event was such a success that there will be a repeat performance for Christmas.

There will be options of apple, cherry, pecan, or chocolate cream pie for $20 and pumpkin pie for $15.

Pies will be made safely in the Dunsmuir Community Building’s commercial kitchen, bakers will be masked, gloved, and will practice safe food handling and sanitation practices in compliance with health and safety regulations.

You can choose fully cooked, ready-to-serve pies or frozen, bake-it-yourself pies.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 20 to ensure your pies.

Pickup will be on Dec. 23 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Building parking lot. Pies can be delivered within the Dunsmuir community for an additional $5. Limited numbers of walk-up pies will be available.

Rotary’s Wildcat Weekender Backpack Food Program sends child friendly food home on weekends to children attending Dunsmuir Elementary School. This includes children who are distance learning.

To order by phone or for more info, contact Will at (530) 235-5735 (leave a message); or reach by email: rotary@willnewman.com. Donations will be accepted.

