‘It’s one less thing to worry about’: Christmas food baskets are a tradition in Weed

As they have done every holiday season since the late 1970s, volunteers from the Weed community came together last week to coordinate the giving away of 150 boxes, loaded with a turkey and all the fixings for a traditional holiday dinner.

The Weed Community Christmas Basket program involved the help of about 15 volunteers this year and donations from different local businesses.

Thirty of this year’s 150 boxes were delivered to homebound seniors. Although usually people come inside to pick up their boxes, this year, the giveaway was done in a drive through fashion, said volunteer Roxann Anzo, to limit contact during the pandemic. Anzo has been volunteering for the event for 26 years, since she first began working at the Weed Police Department.

“A lot of people are in need of Christmas dinner,” Anzo said when asked why she volunteers each year.

Boxes were filled with goodies including a turkey, a sack of potatoes, flour, sugar, cake mix, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, stuffing mix, onions, celery, eggs, butter, carrots, a loaf of bread, oranges and apples.

More:Gifts for everyone: support a Siskiyou County business this holiday

More:Siskiyou food banks see increased need for services during COVID-19 pandemic

Monetary donations to make the program trickle in throughout the year, said Anzo.

The program is available for those who live in the 96064 zip code and signups are held each year in early December.

Although things looked a little different this year – volunteers had their faces covered and tried to maintain physical distance – the holiday spirit was palpable at the Weed Community Center just before people began arriving to pick up their boxes.

“It’s one less thing to worry about,” said former Weed Police Chief Martin Nicholas, who has been involved with the tradition since its inception.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.