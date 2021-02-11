Where to go sledding in the Mt. Shasta area

There may be a little more snow in the forecast this weekend, and families might be breaking out their sleds and heading outdoors to enjoy some good clean winter fun.

Looking for a good place to play? Here are four of our favorite places to go sledding in the Mt. Shasta area.

Snowman’s Hill

Probably the most popular and well known place to sled, Snowman’s Hill is located on the summit of Highway 89 between Mount Shasta and McCloud, across from the entrance to Ski Park Highway.

Snowman’s Hill is a big hill for big fun, and there’s a big parking lot that can accommodate many revelers, as well as bathrooms.

Because the hill faces to the north, it retains snow well and most years, sledders can enjoy this hill through May, according to Discover Siskiyou.

It’s important to watch for sledding traffic and ice – the hill may be a bit steep for little ones, with runs that average about 30 feet. But for those up for adventure, Snowman’s Hill affords the best, most accessible, extreme free sledding around.

Bunny Flat

The ride to Mt. Shasta’s Bunny Flat is breathtaking. Head past Mt. Shasta High School and wind your way up Everitt Memorial Highway until you hit a dead end and a big parking lot – the farthest you can drive up the mountain until the snow melts in the spring.

Near the parking lot are plenty of places to play in the snow, make a snowman and make sled runs.

Bathrooms are available.

Be sure to park carefully and watch little ones as the parking lot does become crowded and busy – not just with sledders – but also backcountry skiers and snowboarders, snowmobilers and others who want to head up the mountain for some winter recreation.

Shastice Park

If you have small children and are seeking safe, smaller hills, consider Shastice Park in Mount Shasta. Located on Rockfellow Drive just minutes from downtown, there are several gentle slopes that are perfect for toddlers and other little ones.

Parking is plentiful and bathrooms are available.

Shastice Park is also the site of the Siskiyou Ice Rink, which has a season that runs from late November to mid-January most years.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park

Enjoy 300-foot side-by-side lanes at Mt. Shasta Ski Park, located about 20 minutes east of Mount Shasta on Highway 89, at 4500 Ski Park Hwy.

You won’t need to bring any special equipment to enjoy the tubing hill – the ski park provides the tubes.

The cost is $15 for kids ages 5-12; adults 13 and over are $25 for two hours of tubing.

Tickets must be purchased 48 hours in advance online and it is always best to check the website the day before to ensure the tubing hill is open.

Tips to enjoy snow safely

The U.S. Forest Service’s Shasta Trinity National Forest offers the following tips for those who want to play in the snow.

• Check road conditions and carry chains – be sure your gas tank is full and pack extra warm layers, food and water. Don’t rely on cell service or GPS for directions, and keep in mind that many forest roads are not maintained for winter travel.

• Park legally – do not block roads, gates or others. Parking along highways, in turnouts, and outside designated areas blocks access for emergency vehicles and snow plows, and is hazardous to pedestrians and other drivers.

• Weekends this year are seeing record numbers of visitors and parking lots are filling up as early as 9 a.m., especially on Saturdays and Sundays. Consider rescheduling your sledding trip for a weekday, instead.

• Pack out what you pack in. Bring a trash bag and take broken sleds and trash with you to dispose of properly if bins are unavailable or full.

• Follow current mask and social distancing guidelines to keep yourself and others safe and healthy.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.