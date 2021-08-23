Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs: Something for everyone at Mount Shasta Farmers Market

Lauri Sturdivant

Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs

I went to the Mount Shasta Farmers Market on Monday and got a variety of fresh produce and some herbs. Farmers and crafters offer a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Live music at the market makes it feel festive. This week's musician was Rick Garrett on guitar. The market is located at the 400 Block of N. Mount Shasta Blvd.

Hoa’s Vietnamese spring rolls is my first stop for rolls made with local organic egg or vegan with tempeh, both have plenty of fresh vegetables with rice noodles. I always eat two for dinner on market day and a couple for lunch later in the week. Two rolls are $8 per order including the sauce of your choice of sour and sweet or peanut butter. I like them both, but the sour and sweet is my favorite.

Kane Family Gardens sells herbs, sprouts, vegetables and salad greens. I bought a bundle of fresh tarragon ($2) and some sunflower sprouts. Tarragon has a delicate flavor that pairs well with fish, chicken and eggs. I chopped it to use as a garnish on deviled eggs and then scrambled eggs. Sunflower sprouts add a creamy richness to salads. For something different substitute lettuce with sprouts on a taco or sandwich.

Marble Mountain Farm out of Happy Camp had organic lemon cucumbers. Simply slice them and add a splash of rice vinegar, dash of white vinegar, salt and pepper then garnish with sesame seeds. Feel free to add chopped green onions and tomatoes to make a Japanese inspired cucumber salad. It is refreshing on a hot summer day.

More:Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs: Meal prepping saves money, time and food

More:Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs: Chinese fried cauliflower rice – make it your way

The market has something for everyone. Vendors include Salt & Savour sauerkrauts, Alua Kombucha, Hunter Orchards has jams and stone fruits, the Oven Bakery offers breads and sweet treats, Beloved Soaps sells handmade soap, Cornerstone Farm out of Grenada has a variety of vegetable including potatoes and cantaloupes, Starwalker Organic Farms sells organic meats and eggs, Skyelark Ranch has fruits and vegetables, Pyroclastic Chocolates vends gourmet chocolate treats and Silvia's Tamale sells hot meat and vegetable tamales.

More:Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs: Chicken soup with mushrooms and broccoli

More:Honey Mustard Dressing

The Mount Shasta Farmers Market will give $10 in farmers market dollars to any youth ages 5 to 15 years old to spend at the market on fruits, veggies, meat and eggs. The market partners with the SNAP program to match your EBT up to $20, meaning you spend $20 on your EBT card and get $40 in farmers market dollars. For more information and to get your market dollars stop at the booth located at the Mt. Shasta Blvd. entrance. They open every Monday throughout the summer from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. They have a Facebook page.