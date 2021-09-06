Here are the winners of Mount Shasta's Show and Shine 2021

Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta Boulevard was filled with bright colors and shiny chrome on Saturday for the 32nd annual Mount Shasta Show and Shine event, hosted this year by Siskiyou Masonic Lodge #297.

The coveted PEOPLE'S CHOICE award went to Jim and Linda McChesney for their 1949 Dodge Pick-up named “Susie." Susie is the mascot of the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum. She was purchased locally by Jim McChesney’s grandfather, John Codamo, who was the original owner.

Other winners are as follows:

PARTICIPANT'S CHOICE – Sponsored by Siskiyou Masonic Temple #297 went to Elsa DaCosta driving her 1965 Morgan

BEST OF SHOW – Sponsored by Point S Mt. Shasta went to Fred Broadbent with his 1936 Ford pickup truck.

Mt. Shasta Car Wash's BEST PAINT was awarded to a 1964 Corvell driven by LaDora Cooper.

MERCHANTS CHOICE – sponsored by Shasta Family Care went to Doug Ableman and his 1965 Corvette.

BEST INTERIOR – sponsored by Mt. Shasta Vacation Rentals went to Ron Icely’s 1935 Hub Mobile.

Ron & July Icely’s 1044 Jeep Willy received the award for BEST STOCK/ENGINE.

Banner Bank's BEST MODIFIED went to a 1933 Chevy Hot Rod driven by Bill Brown.

Long Hair Collision sponsored the MOST UNIQUE vehicle and the winner was Rhonda Johnson, driving her 1936 Chevy Rat Rod.

William Keller driving his 1957 GMC 4x4 received the BEST CUSTOM plaque.

Other sponsors include Market Place Insurance, Mike Chuela Electric, Solano's, Russ Porterfield and Shasta Caverns.