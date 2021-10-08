Siskiyou Cooks + Chefs: Superfood avocados are super delicious in this guac recipe

Lauri Sturdivant

The avocado is considered a fruit because it fits the botanical criteria for a berry thanks to the large seed/pit surrounded by rich fleshy pulp. The avocado belongs to the genus Persea in the Lauracaea family that is a type of tree and flowering plant.

Avocados are considered a superfood because they are a nutrient dense food containing nearly 20 vitamins and minerals with relatively few calories, naturally low in sodium and cholesterol free. One-third of an avocado has about 240 calories.

Selecting the perfect avocado is simple: look for a soft yet firm avocado when you give it a gentle squeeze. Unfortunately, the perfect avocado is not always available at the store. You can select one that is hard and place it in a small brown paper bag then leave it on your kitchen counter for a day or until it turns soft and firm. If you put a banana in the bag the avocado could ripen within hours. Bananas give off an enzyme that helps fruits ripen. Ripe avocados will remain perfectly ripe when kept at room temperature for a day or 2 day and can be stored in the fridge for up to one week.

To remove the pit, slice it in half the long way and separate. Turn it over and place your index and middle finger on either size of pit on the flesh. Using your thumb on the back of the skin gently apply pressure on the pit until it pops out. Scoop the flesh with a spoon for guacamole or a green smoothie or slice for presentation on a salad or on a sandwich.

The most successful method I have found to store half an avocado is to place the cut side of the half (no pit) in an airtight container in 1 to 2 inches of water and store in the refrigerator. You can add a squeeze of lemon or lime, if you have it. I have kept the fruit free of browning for up to a week. It wasn’t brown, but the flesh did get a little soggy. Another successful method is to squeeze with lemon juice and wrap the fruit with or without the pit tightly with plastic wrap and store in the fridge. This works on any leftover guacamole, too.

Some of the above information comes from CaliforniaAvocado.com. Check out their website for a Moroccan guacamole and let me know if you try it.

Guacamole recipe

Here is a quick recipe for a simple guacamole or avocado dip. To spice it up, add salsa (red or green), fresh chopped tomatoes, minced garlic, red pepper flakes and/or cumin. If you are making this for picky children you can even omit the onion and pepper.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado - peel and remove the pit

1 tbsp lime juice about half a lime

2 tbsps onion - minced - green, white or red

1/2 pepper - deseeded and chopped - use serrano or jalapeno

1 tbsp cilantro - chopped (omit if cilantro tastes like soap to you)

Salt and black pepper

Directions

Mash the avocado and lime juice with a fork until you reach your desired smoothness. I like a little bit of chunky texture. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed.

Serve with the dipping vessel of your choice including tortilla chips, carrot or celery sticks or pita chips. Add to tacos, tostadas, green salad or toast.