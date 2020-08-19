UPDATE: Firefighters slow Red Salmon Complex Tuesday night

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Firefighters slowed the advance of the Red Salmon Complex Tuesday night and Wednesday as they continue to burn in Trinity County.

The complex of fires, ignited by lightning on July 27, burned a total of 15,497 acres and was 38% contained by Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fires within the complex joined, and are now burning together, the forest service announced Wednesday morning. The Red and Salmon fires remain within containment lines, and merged on ridge lines above the Red Cap Lake area.

Resources on the fire include 22 crews, 11 helicopters, 36 engines, nine bulldozers and 34 water tenders.

The larger Red Fire consumed a total of 14,690 acres and is 19% contained. Tuesday night, the fire backed down closer to containment lines on the northwest side. Crews worked Wednesday to secure — through burning — a five-acre untouched area within the line.

Southeast of the Red Fire, the Salmon Fire has burned 807 acres and is at 79% containment. The fire advanced on unburned areas inside containment lines. These are producing a lot of smoke, the forest service said.

The spot fire near Prospect Peak is pushing into the Red Fire near Whiteys Peak. It also spread into the China Creek drainage area.

Firefighters are scouting Wednesday for containment options and safety concerns along the Packsaddle-Horse Trail ridge system (southwest) and Devils Backbone (southeast) in an effort to contain the southern edge of the fire, according to the forest service.

On the far north and northeast ends,firefighters are reinforcing lines on Highpoint Ridge and the dozer line and 04 Road system.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 is working with Native American tribes in fire suppression efforts. A series of video meetings with these tribes will post on the team's Facebook page throughout the week.

Update: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Firefighting efforts continued Monday night on the Red Salmon Complex burning in Trinity County.

As of Tuesday morning, the fires — ignited by lightning on July 27 — had burned 15,129 acres of wilderness and were 35% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Firefighters made good progress today, strengthening lines on the west side of the fire from Red Cap Creek to Black Mountain," the U.S. Forest Service announced.

Resources fighting the fire include 25 crews, 12 helicopters, 42 engines, eight bulldozers and 34 water tenders.

Here's a breakdown of the fires in the complex:

The Red Fire consumed 14,322 acres and is 19% contained. The Forest Service said it plans to use drones Tuesday night to ignite and consume fuels between fire and containment lines. "Night burning allows fire managers to better achieve desired effects, consuming ground fuels," they said.

The Prospect Peak spot fire is burning toward the 2013 Butler Fire burn area. Crews are preparing the 04 Road for use as a containment line connecting to the burn area.

The Salmon Fire consumed 807 acres and is 79% contained.

As the fires continue to merge, Forest Service officials said "fire managers are working closely with resource advisers, considering wilderness and cultural values, (and) using Devils Backbone as the containment boundary."

Update, Monday, Aug. 17

Crews continue to battle the Red Salmon Complex of fires burning primarily in rugged, forest land.

As of Monday morning, the Red Fire and Salmon Fire, which were started by a July 27 lightning storm, had consumed more than 12,850 acres of wilderness, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"The fires are within close proximity and continue to steadily grow together," the forest service said.

The fires are about 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek primarily within the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers National Forest.

The Red Fire has burned 12,049 acres and is 19% contained.

As of Sunday night, firefighters were able to complete night burning operations to strengthen containment lines. Scouting and other preparation work will continue south toward Horse Trail Ridge.

On Monday, crews will focus on improving lines on the fire’s west side from Mill Creek Gap towards Black Mountain. Rough terrain and dry conditions are making it harder to fight the fire.

The Prospect Peak spot fire is out. It burned 386 acres. Firefighters will continue checking and cooling this fire from above with water drops from helicopters this week. Crews will work along the 04 Road to prepare it for use as a containment line should it be needed.

The Salmon Fire has burned 807 acres and is 79% contained.

On Monday, firefighters scouted and planed for line construction and improvements south along Devils Backbone.

As the Salmon and Red fires join and expand to the south, crews will work this week to contain the fire between the Packsaddle-Horse Trail ridge system and Devils Backbone ridge.

Original story

Red Salmon Complex burning more than 10,000 acres in Trinity County

Friday, Aug. 14

Fires started by lightning strikes in June continued to burn this week in Trinity County, northeast of Willow Creek.

As of Thursday night, the Red Salmon Complex had consumed 10,209 acres and was 34% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters are using minimum impact suppression techniques to fight the fires, burning in the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers and Shasta-Trinity National Forests.

The fires are being fed by dry hot weather conditions, forecast into next week, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect temperatures in the triple digits at least through Thursday.

Smoke in the area made air quality unhealthy in areas close to the fire, according to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. Air quality is expected to worsen during daytime hours. Go to fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NWCalifornia for updates.

The Red Salmon Complex began as two separate fires, the Red Fire and the Salmon Fire. Both were ignited by lightning on July 27.

The Red Fire in the Six Rivers National Forest is at 9,399 acres and is 19% contained. Firefighters continued operations Thursday on the northwest and west flanks. Crews completed burning from Black Mountain to the South Fork of Red Cap Creek, and from the 9N31 Road to Mill Creek Gap; closing the northwest corner of the fire area. The east flank of the fire is holding due to efforts to stabilize that area earlier in the week.

The Salmon Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest is at 807 acres and 79% contained. It’s holding within containment lines, according to the Forest Service. “Interior pockets of unburned fuels” continue to burn as firefighters prepare to begin firing operations from Salmon Mountain down to Devils Backbone over the weekend.

A fire about 10 acres in size is burning 1.5 miles from the east flank of the Red Fire, near Prospect Peak in the Klamath National Forest. A crew was able to begin suppression efforts in the deep wilderness area on Thursday, and helicopters did bucket work overnight.

More stories:

Efforts to protect firefighters from COVID-19 during the pandemic are “a priority at all incident camps,” according to the Forest Service. Personnel are temperature screened daily. They are required to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing practices to prevent coronavirus spread.

Jessica Skropanic is features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers lifestyle and entertainment stories, and weekly arts feature d.a.t.e. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.