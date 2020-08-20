To celebrate new name, Community Foundation of the North State will donate $15,000 to nonprofits

To celebrate its new name, Community Foundation of the North State (formerly Shasta Regional Community Foundation) will donate $15,000 to three local nonprofit organizations.

The community will help choose the three non profits – which will each receive $5,000 – by voting at CFNS’s website, www.cfnorthstate.org/vote/.

Winners will be announced on Friday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page.

The name change helps avoid confusion, explained the Community Foundation’s CEO, Kerry Caranci. “We wanted to make sure our name was inclusive of all the regions we serve.”

CFNS supports nonprofits in Siskiyou, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Two years ago, the foundation’s board identified two things they wanted to focus on, Caranci explained: formally expanding into Tehama County, and exploring a new name that would be more reflective of their mission.

After work with focus groups, it was decided to move forward with the transition.

“Also, 2020 is our 20th anniversary, so we thought this would be a great time to make a shift and celebrate all we’ve been able to do,” Caranci said.

CFNS is the host of the highly successful North State Giving Tuesday fundraising event in November of each year, and the organization holds $34 million in assets.

“The most exciting part, though, is that we’ve been able to grant out $34 million over the past 20 years,” Caranci said. “The majority of that came from our area, which is a huge testament to how philanthropic (our communites) are.”

The voting drop down list is derived from previously participating nonprofits associated with North State Giving Tuesday, according to a press release from CFNS. There is also a text box at the bottom of the list which allows you to type in other nonprofits.